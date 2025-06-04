Tourism Authority of Thailand launches Grand Aquarium Yoga

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) formally launched Grand Aquarium Yoga, Thailand’s first underwater yoga experience.

TAT deputy governor for the domestic market Apichai Chatchalermkit said of this unique initiative: “Fresh Your Feel, Heal Your Soul promotes wellness tourism that goes beyond leisure to embrace full-spectrum self-care. As travel becomes increasingly linked to physical and mental renewal, TAT is curating experiences that resonate with health-conscious travellers looking for more than a typical holiday.”

The campaign officially launched at Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World, Siam Paragon, with Chatchalermkit presiding over the event, together with TAT regional director for Central Thailand Wannapha Kiatphongsa, as well as representatives from partner organisations including Siam Piwat Co Ltd, Fitness First, KTC Credit Card, UP AND UNDER activewear, Hooray! protein drinks, and FIJI Water.

A unique approach to yoga

Hosted inside Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World, this groundbreaking activity is the centrepiece of the Grand Wellness Moment, a flagship campaign under TAT’s Fresh Your Feel, Heal Your Soul wellness initiative.

Grand Aquarium Yoga merges the discipline of yoga with the serene backdrop of an underwater world.

Held in the early morning before public hours, each session invites participants to practise mindful movement and breathing surrounded by vibrant marine life, essentially creating a tranquil, immersive experience unlike any other.