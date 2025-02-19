To celebrate Thailand’s starring role in the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s New York office officially launched a dedicated microsite that offers an immersive virtual journey through the stunning locations featured on screen.

Chief among the locations featured are Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok.

This approach enables TAT to spotlight popular attractions and activities as well as hidden gems and unique cultural and culinary experiences to explore and beyond what is seen on screen.

A diverse range of experiences

This platform invites visitors to explore Thailand’s diverse experiences by incorporating the country’s 5 Must-Do experiences to inspire visitors to immerse themselves in the country’s rich culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.

Destinations such as Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park near Koh Samui, Bangkok’s vibrant markets, and Phuket’s scenic coastline are just a few examples of Thailand’s diverse offerings that are featured on the microsite in an immersive virtual journey.

TAT New York office director Chompu Marusachot remarked: “Thailand offers a perfect backdrop for The White Lotus, with stunning natural scenery and cultural treasures. We are thrilled to celebrate the release of its third season and our Amazing Thailand as its destination. We are incredibly proud of this opportunity to share our diverse landscape, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality with a global audience.”

Marusachot added that Thailand is well-prepared to welcome jet-setting visitors with its rich culture, beautiful landscapes, pristine beaches, exquisite food, and world-class hospitality.

With The White Lotus’ global appeal, the series is expected to further solidify Thailand’s status as a top destination for film and TV production.