Tourism Authority of Thailand rolls out Trusted Thailand certification programme

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports, along with their public and private sector partners, recently announced the nationwide rollout of the Trusted Thailand certification programme.

The initiative aims to strengthen international confidence and enhance Thailand’s reputation for safety and quality, sending a clear message that the kingdom is ready to welcome more international visitors.

The launch was held in the presence of Yang Xiaolong, cultural counselor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand, and TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Department of Tourism, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Department of Health, Tourism Council of Thailand, Thai Hotels Association, Thai Chamber of Commerce, Thai Retailers Association, Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association, Thai Amusement and Leisure Park Association, Trip.com Group Limited, Agoda Services Co Ltd, Grab Thailand, and other partner organisations.

Thai minister of culture and sports Artthakorn Sirilatthayakorn declared at the launch: “The Trusted Thailand stamp serves as a visible assurance of safety and reliability, encouraging travellers, particularly from China, to return to Thailand with renewed trust. The initiative aligns with the government’s policy of prioritising continuous confidence-building among international visitors through upgraded safety standards, inter-agency coordination, accurate communication, and enhanced visitor facilitation.”

Ensuring safety and security across the board

The Trusted Thailand stamp is part of TAT’s long-term strategy to raise Thailand’s tourism safety standards both systemically and symbolically.

Participating operators are evaluated across four key areas: general safety measures such as CCTV, emergency response systems, and disaster preparedness; secure and transparent payment systems through recognised platforms such as Alipay and WeChat Pay; multilingual communication and professional visitor care; and safe, accessible transport routes with clear signposting and information points. The certification is valid for two years.

More than 5,000 operators nationwide are expected to register for the assessment, covering hotels and accommodation, restaurants, attractions, shopping centres, and recreational venues.

Certified businesses will receive promotional support on Trip.com and through TAT’s domestic and international communication channels.

It should be added that the Trusted Thailand initiative is set to play a key role in achieving the 2026 tourism revenue target of at least 2.8 trillion Baht.

TAT’s Kiatphaibool said: “The Trusted Thailand stamp represents both a quality benchmark and a shared mission between the public and private sectors to reaffirm Thailand’s position as a safe, high-quality, and reliable destination. It reflects Thailand’s enduring spirit of hospitality as defined by Thai smiles, friendship, and cultural charm, as well its unwavering commitment to ensuring every traveller’s experience is safe, worry-free, and filled with trust, quality, and care.”

Yang: Safety is a key factor when it comes to travel

For his part, Yang Xiaolong said that over the past 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, the two nations have enjoyed steady and profound growth in their friendship, including in the field of tourism.

He emphasised that safety is a key factor influencing travellers’ decisions, and therefore, Thailand’s initiation of the Trusted Thailand project is a highly commendable milestone.

He added that the initiative represents a symbol of cooperation, responsibility, and genuine commitment to providing Chinese tourists with safe and high-quality travel experiences in Thailand.

As Thailand and China celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Chinese tourists made up around 15 percent of total arrivals in the first ten months of 2025, approximately 3.7 million out of 26.7 million international visitors.