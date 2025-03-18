Tourist Japan has launched a new collection of Japan Cultural Tour Packages, tours specifically designed to bring travellers closer to the country’s rich traditions and heritage.

These all-inclusive packages which include hotels, guided tours, cultural experiences, transfers, and more, enable travellers to create unforgettable memories while Tourist Japan’s team of experts handles the logistics.

Tourist Japan founder Ben Julius said of the new offerings: “Our goal is to redefine how people travel in Japan. We want our guests to step away from the typical tourist trail and truly experience Japan through its culture, traditions, and people on a deeper level. By working with local communities and experts, we’re ensuring that every journey is not just meaningful for travelers but also beneficial for the destinations they visit.”

The Tourist Japan difference

Unlike many tour operators that rush travelers through Japan’s most famous landmarks, Tourist Japan’s cultural packages focus on immersive, authentic experiences.

Whether guests choose a custom itinerary or opt for a pre-designed tour, the opportunities for cultural discovery are unparalleled.

Available in durations ranging from 8 to 21 days, some of the activities on offer include:

Participating in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony

Whisking matcha with a skilled tea master

Savouring local cuisine in the cultural capital of Kamakura

Observing snow monkeys in their natural habitat in Nagano

Discovering the artistry of Hida woodwork craftsmanship

Spending a night in a traditional ryokan for an authentic Japanese hospitality experience

Watching a traditional dance and participating in drinking games with a maiko

Tourist Japan’s cultural tour packages are reshaping the way people travel in Japan, offering an alternative to mass tourism while addressing the growing issue of overtourism.

By working exclusively with local partners and suppliers, these tours directly benefit Japanese communities and support sustainable tourism practices.