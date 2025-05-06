TPConnects Technologies marks significant increase in Qantas NDC bookings

IATA-certified global travel aggregator TPConnects Technologies announced a tenfold increase in Qantas NDC (New Distribution Capability) bookings today, 6th May.

TPConnects reported a significant increase in NDC bookings for the Australian flag carrier via its Iris platform in just six months.

This development is seen as a clear signal of the growing demand for modern airline retailing solutions among travel sellers.

TPConnects Technologies director of product Stephanos Kykkotis declared: “Our success story with Qantas is a shining example of how airlines can leverage Iris to drive NDC adoption and harness the full potential of NDC. We are proud to be live with Qantas and to provide tremendous value to travel agencies globally, and even more so for Australia and New Zealand, by simplifying access to their rich NDC content.”

For her part, Qantas head of distribution and payments Nadine Dawood Morgan remarked: “Our collaboration with TPConnects and the Iris platform is an important step in our NDC strategy. By making our NDC content, features, and benefits available on Iris, we’re empowering travel sellers with the tools they need to offer our customers a wider range of products and a more personalized experience.”

Travel sellers using Iris may access a wide array of Qantas’ content and services via NDC, enhancing their ability to cater to the diverse needs of travelers.

Australia and New Zealand have emerged as key markets for TPConnects Technologies, now accounting for 30 percent of the company’s global booking volume. Qantas represents a significant portion of this volume.

As a Flight Centre Travel Group company, TPConnects is uniquely positioned to ensure travel sellers in the region have access to the most comprehensive content.

Primary features

Among the key features offered by TPConnects’ solution are:

Access to Qantas NDC offers, including tailored offers for frequent flyers and corporates, enhancing customer loyalty. Multiple payment methods, including IATA BSP, credit or debit cards, and IATA EasyPay, providing flexibility and convenience. Streamlined booking and servicing functionalities and the ability to subsequently modify, void, refund or exchange an NDC ticket, reducing operational costs. Easy management of involuntary changes, improving customer service and minimizing disruptions. Split ticketing capability, enabling better efficiency and lower fares for customers.

TPConnects Technologies’ Iris is a leading aggregator with a global customer base. Travel agencies using Iris have access to Qantas’ NDC content alongside traditional EDIFACT, LCC, and other NDC content, all within a single, user-friendly interface.

Iris simplifies the shopping and servicing of air travel, ensuring travel sellers can offer the most relevant fares and products from Qantas to their clients.

Furthermore, Iris features NDC content from major airlines globally, supporting travel sellers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Travel sellers can take advantage of advanced retailing features such as smart pricing, commission management and content control, as well as access rich content, and utilise end-to-end servicing options directly through Iris.