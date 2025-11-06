Traveloka supports Thailand’s Soft Power tourism focus through its 11.11 campaign

In recognition of Thailand’s emphasis on its Soft Power as well as the growing trend of short and meaningful travel, Traveloka’s 11.11 Super Sale offers up to 50 percent in discounts across flights, accommodations, and Xperiences.

Running till 14th November, the campaign aims to encourage travelers to make the most of their leisure time by discovering new destinations or revisiting familiar favorites in more meaningful ways, particularly in Thailand.

Traveloka’s vice-president for commercial Charles Wong said of the campaign: “We’re observing a clear trend of travelers seeking short, well-planned getaways to recharge and reconnect whether to attend an event, explore local culture, or enjoy a spontaneous weekend trip. The 11.11 Super Sale is designed to make these experiences easier to access, offering flexibility, value, and convenience in one platform. By working closely with our airline, hotel, and experience partners, we’re helping travelers make the most of every journey.”

Supporting Thai Soft Power

Through the campaign, Traveloka supports the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) focus on promoting music and culture as part of its Soft Power strategy under the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025.

This is particularly relevant as Thailand’s music scene, a major cultural selling point, now hosts over 500 concerts and festivals annually, marking a 22 percent surge between 2019 and 2022.

Additionally, the overall value of the event and organizer industry this year is estimated to be around 15 to 20 billion baht.

These developments reinforce Thailand’s role as a global destination where culture, creativity, and tourism come together.

As Thailand continues to welcome major global events including Tomorrowland Thailand (2026–2030) Traveloka remains committed to supporting the country’s tourism and economy goals.

By connecting travelers with seamless travel options and thoughtfully designed experiences, Traveloka aims to inspire journeys that celebrate Thailand’s diverse culture, creativity, and community spirit.