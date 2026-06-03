UnionPay and Singapore Tourism Board renew partnership

UnionPay International (UPI) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have renewed their strategic partnership to enhance payment experiences for international visitors to Singapore. This collaboration, announced on 2 June 2026, will span three years and aims to boost tourism spending by integrating STB's destination marketing with UnionPay's global payment network.

The partnership will focus on launching tourism and payment campaigns targeting key markets, including China and other regional outbound travel segments. These campaigns will highlight Singapore's tourism offerings alongside UnionPay's payment privileges, merchant promotions, and acceptance network across various sectors such as shopping, dining, attractions, transportation, and hospitality.

Additionally, the collaboration will cater to premium travel and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) segments by partnering with banks, luxury travel platforms, and tourism stakeholders. This will introduce tailored privileges and curated experiences for UnionPay cardholders visiting Singapore.

In 2025, Singapore welcomed approximately 16.9 million international visitors, with China being the largest source market. As international travel demand recovers, seamless and secure payment experiences are increasingly vital for enhancing visitor satisfaction and driving tourism consumption.

During the previous cooperation period, UPI and STB launched multiple tourism campaigns through leading travel and digital platforms, generating over 40 million impressions. Moving forward, both parties will continue to explore new opportunities in tourism marketing, merchant collaboration, and consumer engagement to support Singapore's tourism growth and cross-border travel ecosystem

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