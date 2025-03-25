Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, renowned for its luxury and attention to detail, has announced the exciting addition of three brand-new, set to sail European waterways in 2027. This marks a significant milestone for Uniworld as it completes its transformation into an all-Super Ship fleet, delivering unparalleled luxury, comfort, and style to discerning travellers.The new ships, designed to cruise the Rhine, Main, Danube, and Douro rivers, will embody Uniworld’s signature boutique approach. Each vessel will feature lavish interiors crafted from the finest materials, including, and, giving guests the feeling of staying in a floating boutique hotel. Onboard, every corner will tell a story, with specially commissioned original artwork and grand design elements inspired by the unique regions through which the ships will sail. Guests can expect, additional dining venues, and exclusive ultra-luxurious amenities that elevate the river cruise experience to new heights. These new ships promise to reflect Uniworld’s unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and innovation.“2027 will mark an extraordinary milestone for Uniworld as we complete our transformation into a fully Super Ship fleet,” shared Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. “Our focus has never been on simply adding more ships, but on continually raising the bar on the luxury river cruise experience. These new vessels will embody our unwavering commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, delivering something truly unparalleled for our valued guests—where no detail is too small.” The three new additions will join an impressive roster of recent launches, including the(2026),(2025), and(2024), expanding Uniworld’s fleet size by over 10% since 2020. Each new Super Ship boasts distinctive designs inspired by notable cultural figures, much like the S.S. Emilie, which draws from the artistry of Gustav Klimt and the legacy of Emilie Flöge.Uniworld’s Super Ships are designed to offer more than luxury—they provide guests with immersive cultural experiences along Europe’s iconic rivers. These meticulously crafted vessels aim to connect travellers with the heart of the destinations they visit, offering both comfort and deeper engagement with local culture, history, and cuisine.Uniworld’s announcement, made during its annual ‘Kick Off’ conference in Amsterdam, reinforces the brand’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in luxury cruising. The company’s approach integrates every aspect of the travel experience, from culinary excellence and personalised service to innovative ship design and inspiring itineraries. As the world waits for more details on these upcoming vessels, one thing is clear: Uniworld is charting a bold course for the future of river cruising, ensuring every journey is as unforgettable as the destinations themselves. Stay tuned for updates as Uniworld reveals more about the debut of its stunning new ships set to redefine river cruising in 2027.