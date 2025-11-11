Vietjet Thailand lauded for its efforts to promote sustainable aviation and tourism

Vietjet Thailand received praise from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as it and PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (PTT OR) launched the inaugural flight on the Green Route between Bangkok and Phu Quoc.

The Green Route inaugural flight took place on Thursday, 6th November, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in the presence of key representatives from both the public and private sectors.

Attendees included Vietnamese ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung, Ambassador of Vietnam to Thailand; Panya Chupanit, director-general of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, Ministry of Transport; and Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand director-general Manat Chavanaprayoon among others.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool remarked at the event: “TAT commends VietJet Thailand for its leadership in integrating sustainability into commercial aviation. This milestone demonstrates how the aviation sector can play a pivotal role in promoting responsible travel and supporting Thailand’s national target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. It is a meaningful step towards building a low-carbon society and strengthening Thailand’s position as a regional leader in sustainable tourism.”

This maiden flight makes Vietjet Thailand the country’s first low-cost carrier service on this route powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

This initiative also underscores Thailand’s commitment to sustainable tourism and supports the aviation industry’s transition towards cleaner, low-carbon operations across ASEAN.

Putting the sustainable tourism agenda forward

Kiatphaibool added that TAT continues to advance sustainable tourism through initiatives such as the Thailand Tourism Awards, CF-Hotels, Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STAR), and the Krabi Prototype project.

These programmes guide tourism operators towards greener practices and reinforce TAT’s mission to position Thailand as a trusted, value-driven destination for responsible travellers.

The Green Route collaboration between VietJet, and PTT OR exemplifies how cross-sector partnerships can drive sustainable mobility and enhance Thailand’s reputation as a leader in sustainable travel and low-carbon tourism.

Integrating sustainability into commercial aviation

Under its Fly Green programme which aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, VietJet Thailand became the country’s first low-cost carrier to use SAF on commercial routes.

The Bangkok–Phu Quoc-Bangkok service marks the airline’s second Green Route, following the Bangkok–Da Nang debut in 2024.

Developed in partnership with PTT OR and Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services (BAFS), the initiative reflects VietJet’s long-term strategy to reduce emissions and achieve a five-percent SAF blend across all flights by 2030.

Each SAF-powered flight can cut approximately 250 kilograms of CO₂ and reduce up to 80 percent of total emissions, contributing to the airline’s target of lowering more than 153,000 tonnes of CO₂ within six years.

According to Vietjet Thailand CEO Woranate Laprabang, the airline’s integration of SAF into its regular operations reflects its commitment to balancing business growth with environmental responsibility, while empowering passengers to contribute to reducing carbon emissions through their travel choices.

He added that this collaboration demonstrates how synergy between the aviation and energy sectors can accelerate the transition towards a greener and more sustainable future for the industry.

Produced from renewable and waste-based materials such as used cooking oil, agricultural residues, and biogas, SAF meets ASTM D7566 international standards and performs identically to conventional Jet A-1 fuel without compromising safety or efficiency.

Thailand has strong potential for SAF production due to its abundant bio-based resources and growing circular economy infrastructure.

Strengthened public–private collaboration will be crucial to scaling production, improving cost efficiency, and supporting both national and regional carbon-reduction goals.

Vietnam remains one of Thailand’s most important short-haul markets, with over 600,000 Vietnamese visitors expected in 2025. Vietnamese travellers continue to favour Thailand for its leisure, wellness, and cultural offerings while exploring new destinations. TAT plans to strengthen this market through ongoing collaboration with airlines and digital travel partners, including the Thailand Summer Blast campaign and the Krabi Prototype initiative, which spotlight sustainable routes and certified operators under CF-Hotels and the Thailand Tourism Awards.