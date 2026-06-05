 Vietnam's culinary scene shines with 11 Michelin Stars

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Restaurant
Vietnam

Vietnam's culinary landscape has reached a new pinnacle with the 2026 Michelin Guide revealing 11 restaurants awarded One Michelin Star, marking the first time the country has achieved double-digit starred establishments. The announcement was made at The Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi on 4 June, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Michelin Star, first awarded in 1926.

The 2026 Michelin Guide for Vietnam includes 193 establishments, featuring 11 One Michelin Star, 72 Bib Gourmand, and 110 Michelin Selected restaurants. Notably, ONVIT Hanoi has become the first Korean contemporary restaurant in Vietnam to receive a Michelin Star, offering a unique Korean-Vietnamese tasting menu.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating, "In four years, we have watched Vietnam grow from an exciting discovery into a clear and confident culinary destination."

The guide also introduced new entries in the Bib Gourmand category, which recognises establishments offering good quality cooking at good value. Among the new entries are Bánh Cuốn Gia Truyền Thanh Vân in Hanoi and Bánh Canh Cua Bà Ba in Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, Tales by Chapter in Ho Chi Minh City joined the Michelin Green Star community for its commitment to a zero-waste philosophy and plant-based gastronomy.

This year's Michelin Guide underscores Vietnam's burgeoning culinary scene, driven by a new generation of chefs blending local ingredients with global techniques, promising exciting developments in the country's gastronomic narrative

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Restaurant | Vietnam
Tag:2026 Michelin Guide | Guide Michelin | Gwendal Poullennec

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Vietnam’s culinary scene shines with 11 Michelin Stars

Vietnam's culinary landscape has reached a new pinnacle with the 2026 Michelin Guide revealing 11 restaurants awarded One Michelin Star, marking the first time the country has achieved double-digit starred establishments. The announcement was made at The Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi on 4 June, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Michelin Star, first awarded in 1926.

The 2026 Michelin Guide for Vietnam includes 193 establishments, featuring 11 One Michelin Star, 72 Bib Gourmand, and 110 Michelin Selected restaurants. Notably, ONVIT Hanoi has become the first Korean contemporary restaurant in Vietnam to receive a Michelin Star, offering a unique Korean-Vietnamese tasting menu.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating, "In four years, we have watched Vietnam grow from an exciting discovery into a clear and confident culinary destination."

The guide also introduced new entries in the Bib Gourmand category, which recognises establishments offering good quality cooking at good value. Among the new entries are Bánh Cuốn Gia Truyền Thanh Vân in Hanoi and Bánh Canh Cua Bà Ba in Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, Tales by Chapter in Ho Chi Minh City joined the Michelin Green Star community for its commitment to a zero-waste philosophy and plant-based gastronomy.

This year's Michelin Guide underscores Vietnam's burgeoning culinary scene, driven by a new generation of chefs blending local ingredients with global techniques, promising exciting developments in the country's gastronomic narrative

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Restaurant | Vietnam
Tag:2026 Michelin Guide | Guide Michelin | Gwendal Poullennec

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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