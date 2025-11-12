Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 honours the memory of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother

Together with partners from the public and private sectors, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) officially opened Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 on Sunday, 9th November, along both banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.

Held under the theme Light of Siam: Mother of the Land, the event honours the benevolence and enduring inspiration of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

The event is expected to attract around 1.5 million visitors and generate over 6.2 billion Baht in economic value.

A heartfelt tribute to a beloved queen

The opening ceremony was presided over by Thai minister of tourism and sports Artthakorn Sirilatthayakorn who described the extended 45-day Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 as a world-class spectacle bringing new energy and vibrancy to Thailand’s tourism scene.

Against the backdrop of shimmering lights reflected on the river, the night unfolded in a mesmerising display of art, music, and technology: a celebration of creativity that embodies the Thai spirit.

Sirilatthayakorn declared: “The event plays a vital role in elevating Thailand’s tourism to the level of global world events while stimulating economic circulation and creating income opportunities for local businesses, hotels, restaurants, and riverside communities. It also reinforces Bangkok’s position as a world-class creative tourism city, offering visitors truly memorable experiences and a unique sense of place.”

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool remarked: “This year’s Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 pays heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, whose compassion and grace continue to inspire the Thai people. The event transforms bridges, temples, historic sites, and modern landmarks into a radiant symphony of light, sound, and culture, celebrating both tradition and innovation. It also reinforces Thailand’s vibrant night-time economy and enhances the visitor experience during the high season.”

45 nights of glittering splendour

The grand opening marked the beginning of 45 enchanting nights of illumination, with performances from 6:00pm to 10:00pm nightly until 23rd December.

The spectacle spans 15 iconic landmarks transformed into a glowing corridor of art and emotion along the Chao Phraya River from the majestic Rama VIII Bridge to the creative heart at Rama III Bridge.

Highlights include The Royal Compassion, a Stream to Rama VIII at Rama VIII Bridge, Chao Phraya Rhapsody at Nagaraphirom Park, Dawn of Siam at Wat Arun, and Threads of Glory featuring dazzling drone formations above Phra Phutthayotfa Bridge (Memorial Bridge). Visitors can also enjoy The Thai-conic Lighting Symphony and the ICONIC Multimedia Water Feature at ICONSIAM, and the Crystal of Life art installation by Bangkok Dock Company Limited.