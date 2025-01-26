Virgin Australia has been recognised as the country’s most punctual and reliable major airline for December 2024, according to on-time performance (OTP) data released by the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics (BITRE). The airline achieved an impressive departure OTP rate of 74.7% and completed 99.4% of its scheduled domestic flights, with a daily average of nearly 400 flights. Remarkably, there were four consecutive days between Christmas and New Year when no flights were cancelled.December also marked a record month for Virgin Australia, with more than 1.925 million guests flown across its domestic and international network. This is the highest number of passengers flown on Virgin Australia services in any December throughout its 24-year history.Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka expressed her pride in the airline’s performance during the critical summer holiday period. “The stakes are never higher than during the important summer holiday period, so we are really pleased to have been the most reliable major Australian airline in December,” said Hrdlicka. “We knew it was going to be an extremely busy time and we were prepared with a number of additional resilience measures, including more team members at airports and spare aircraft on standby.” Hrdlicka also highlighted the significant improvement in on-time performance. “Our on-time performance improved by 18.5 percentage points from December 2023 to December 2024. Over the past twelve months we have been working hard to improve our operational performance, and it is wonderful to see these positive results, especially at such an important time of the year,” she added.Virgin Australia has been particularly focused on completing its schedule. For 11 of 12 months in 2024, the airline recorded a higher completion rate than its major competitor. “When unexpected disruption occurs, for example due to weather, we will prioritise completing a flight even if it means a delay is necessary. When challenges arise, our aim remains to get our guests to their destination on the day they have chosen to travel,” Hrdlicka explained.Following the suspension of Rex’s jet operations in July 2024, Virgin Australia has continued to accommodate Rex customers free of charge. More than 135,000 Rex customers have been rebooked free of charge, with over 125,000 of them having already travelled.Virgin Australia’s dedication to improving operational performance and ensuring passenger satisfaction has clearly paid off. As the airline continues to focus on reliability and customer service, travellers can look forward to more positive travel experiences with Virgin Australia. For more information and to book flights, visit Virgin Australia. Feel free to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below! Let’s celebrate this achievement together.