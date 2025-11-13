 VisitEngland names winners of its 'Visitor Attraction Accolades' for 2024-2025

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

VisitEngland names winners of its ‘Visitor Attraction Accolades’ for 2024-2025

The accolades were awarded based on scores that attractions obtained following their annual VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.     

Attractions
UK

Accolades were awarded to 78 English attractions covering all aspects of what makes an outstanding visitor experience. The five categories include: ‘Welcome’; ‘Best Told Story’; ‘Hidden Gem’; ‘Quality Food and Drink’ and ‘Gold’ for overall excellence.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “These accolades put England’s outstanding attractions in the spotlight as they recognise the amazing visitor experiences available across the country.  They acknowledge the people who give the warmest welcomes, provide the most mouth-watering food and tell the stories that delight visitors, making them jewels of our tourism offer.

“The excellence on show today underlines the quality within the industry, ensuring fantastic visitor experiences. From galleries and museums, breweries and castles to theme parks and gardens, nature reserves and wineries, these attractions go the extra mile to guarantee visitors leave with magical memories.”

VisitEngland’s Visitor Attraction Accolades, now in their 11th year, are awarded to participants of the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme across a range of tourism attractions from historic houses, gardens, country parks and farm attractions to galleries, museums, churches and cathedrals.

Participating attractions are supported by a network of highly trained and experienced independent assessors who deliver advice and guidance on improving and promoting the quality, accessibility and sustainability of their offer.  Winning attractions can display the Accolade logo at their attraction, online and in their marketing materials.

The VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Accolades 2024-2025 were presented at a celebratory lunch at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire on 12 November.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, delivering economic growth right across the country.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

VisitEngland names winners of its ‘Visitor Attraction Accolades’ for 2024-2025

The accolades were awarded based on scores that attractions obtained following their annual VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.     

Accolades were awarded to 78 English attractions covering all aspects of what makes an outstanding visitor experience. The five categories include: ‘Welcome’; ‘Best Told Story’; ‘Hidden Gem’; ‘Quality Food and Drink’ and ‘Gold’ for overall excellence.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “These accolades put England’s outstanding attractions in the spotlight as they recognise the amazing visitor experiences available across the country.  They acknowledge the people who give the warmest welcomes, provide the most mouth-watering food and tell the stories that delight visitors, making them jewels of our tourism offer.

“The excellence on show today underlines the quality within the industry, ensuring fantastic visitor experiences. From galleries and museums, breweries and castles to theme parks and gardens, nature reserves and wineries, these attractions go the extra mile to guarantee visitors leave with magical memories.”

VisitEngland’s Visitor Attraction Accolades, now in their 11th year, are awarded to participants of the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme across a range of tourism attractions from historic houses, gardens, country parks and farm attractions to galleries, museums, churches and cathedrals.

Participating attractions are supported by a network of highly trained and experienced independent assessors who deliver advice and guidance on improving and promoting the quality, accessibility and sustainability of their offer.  Winning attractions can display the Accolade logo at their attraction, online and in their marketing materials.

The VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Accolades 2024-2025 were presented at a celebratory lunch at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire on 12 November.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, delivering economic growth right across the country.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top