VisitEngland names winners of its ‘Visitor Attraction Accolades’ for 2024-2025

Accolades were awarded to 78 English attractions covering all aspects of what makes an outstanding visitor experience. The five categories include: ‘Welcome’; ‘Best Told Story’; ‘Hidden Gem’; ‘Quality Food and Drink’ and ‘Gold’ for overall excellence.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “These accolades put England’s outstanding attractions in the spotlight as they recognise the amazing visitor experiences available across the country. They acknowledge the people who give the warmest welcomes, provide the most mouth-watering food and tell the stories that delight visitors, making them jewels of our tourism offer.

“The excellence on show today underlines the quality within the industry, ensuring fantastic visitor experiences. From galleries and museums, breweries and castles to theme parks and gardens, nature reserves and wineries, these attractions go the extra mile to guarantee visitors leave with magical memories.”

VisitEngland’s Visitor Attraction Accolades, now in their 11th year, are awarded to participants of the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme across a range of tourism attractions from historic houses, gardens, country parks and farm attractions to galleries, museums, churches and cathedrals.

Participating attractions are supported by a network of highly trained and experienced independent assessors who deliver advice and guidance on improving and promoting the quality, accessibility and sustainability of their offer. Winning attractions can display the Accolade logo at their attraction, online and in their marketing materials.

The VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Accolades 2024-2025 were presented at a celebratory lunch at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire on 12 November.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, delivering economic growth right across the country.