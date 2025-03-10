This month, W Koh Samui highlights the strength and beauty of women with an exquisite selection of delectable treats and soothing treatments for International Women’s Day.

On Saturday, 8th March, W Koh Samui’s executive sous-chef Bee regaled diners with an exceptional dessert inspired by her mother’s love: the sculptural Mamuang Prik Kleur.

Served to celebrate International Women’s Day and exclusively offered to ladies dining at The Kitchen Table on the day, the dessert is a delectable fusion of green mango mousse, chilli and sea salt jelly, and guava sorbet.

According to chef Bee, Mamuang Prik Kleur is an edible tribute to her mother who introduced her to the world of Thai flavours through her exceptional mastery of traditional specialities.

That said, this inspired confection celebrates the warmth, inspiration and creativity her mother instilled in her.

A restful, restorative celebration

Till 31st March, W Koh Samui’s AWAY Spa offers ladies a special price on all its 60-minute treatments, as well as a complimentary 15-minute extension of their choice.

These include muscle-soothing body massages and fragrant scrubs to nourishing body wraps and tailored facials.

For those in search of modalities to soothe both body and soul, AWAY Spa is the first facility in Asia to offer Thaimazcal, a herbal sauna and steam bath treatment that combines Thai herbs with Mexico’s deeply spiritual temazcal ritual.

Local adventures

For ladies seeking to balance tranquillity with adventure, dive into the vibrant nightlife at nearby Chaweng Beach, or try wakeboarding on the north shore’s Maenam Beach.

Maenam Beach is also home to many Buddhist landmarks, such as the 36-foot-tall Big Buddha statue, the sacred relic of Buddha’s footprint or temples housing mummified monks.

For a taste of local life, join villagers in lively festivals filled with dancing, singing and colourful celebrations, then shop for unique handcrafted treasures made with locally cultivated pearls.