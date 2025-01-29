Lovers of Japanese cuisine are in for a feast as W Koh Samui presents prizewinning culinary masters at its Fusion of Iron this February.

Scheduled for Sunday, 2nd February, the event is a four-hands dinner presided over by Iron Chef champion Seiya Masahara and Takayasu Ono, resident Japanese chef at W Koh Samui’s NAMU.

The dinner begins at 6:00pm.

A delectable fusion

Meticulously crafted with precision and passion, Fusion of Iron features an eight-course set menu that will beguile guests with experimental dishes served alongside familiar flavours of Japan.

Each dish tells diners a story through the delicate flavours of the sea, as well as the boldness of premium Japanese ingredients.

Highlights of the menu include Iwate A4 Wagyu and yuzu citrus grilled barracuda.

This set menu is complimented by four small-batch sakes with very unique flavor profiles.

Some of the sake is available only in New York, Singapore, and Thailand, while the fourth is considered a rarity thanks to its unique ageing process.

All spirits served at Fusion of Iron are delivered by the Sake Merchant and GOEN.

Meet the chefs

Winner of the original Japanese televised cooking competition Iron Chef, Seiya Masahara, is the esteemed chef at Hakkei Onsen Ryokan in Japan and Odashi Hakkei in Bangkok.

He is renowned for his traditional Kaiseki-style cuisine, which draws on the very fundamentals of Japanese cooking, such as dashi stock-making, to create heartwarming and authentic dishes.

Joining him in the kitchen for the event is Takayasu “Taka” Ono (Taka), a native of Kamakura, a seaside city south of Tokyo known for its unique cuisine which includes delicacies like shirasu, (raw young anchovies and sardines) and an extensive array of wagashi (traditional Japanese sweets.)

Taka’s upbringing in this culinary-rich environment profoundly influenced his style in the kitchen.