Experts pointed out the uneven recovery of the Asia Pacific travel market post-pandemic at the recently concluded Web in Travel (WiT) conference in Singapore.

Participating experts at the conference’s Intelligence Watch: Next Generation Trends also observed that India is emerging as a key growth driver, while China’s outbound travel remains slower than anticipated, two years after the world reopened for travel.

The session panel featured insights from Phocuswright managing director Pete Corneau, PhocusWire executive editor Linda Fox, and Lighthouse chief executive Sean Fitzpatrick.

WiT founder Siew Hoon Yeoh said of the session’s findings: “While we are seeing positive growth in certain areas, like India, the slower-than-expected recovery of China’s outbound travel is a reminder that the industry still faces challenges. It also underscores the need for travel businesses to be agile and adaptable, embracing new technologies and strategies to capture emerging opportunities.”

Key learnings from the panel