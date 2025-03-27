Following its hugely successful Global Summit last year in Perth, Western Australia, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is bringing the world’s most prestigious Travel & Tourism event to Rome this year, marking a significant return to Europe after six years.

In association with the Ministry of Tourism, the Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT), and with the participation of the Municipality of Rome and the Lazio Region, the Eternal City will host the 25th edition of the WTTC Global Summit, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, from 28-30 September 2025.

Recognised as the leading annual event in the global Travel & Tourism calendar, WTTC’s Global Summit unites business leaders, government representatives, and industry pioneers to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the global Travel & Tourism sector.

With Rome as the backdrop, the 2025 Global Summit promises to be a spectacular event, with a spotlight on the latest developments in digital transformation, regenerative tourism, and investment strategies, alongside discussions on the growing importance of technology in driving the sector forward.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “I’m delighted to be bringing our Global Summit back to Europe, to shine a spotlight on the iconic city of Rome.

“One of the world’s most popular city destinations, Rome will provide the perfect setting for our Members, government representatives and distinguished guests, who will travel from all corners of the globe. I would like to thank Minister Santanchè and ENIT for hosting our Global Summit, which I am sure will be a spectacular event.”

Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism of Italy said: “It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome to Rome the 25th WTTC Global Summit, an event of international significance that will highlight the crucial role of tourism in the global economy. With its millennial history and ability to attract visitors from every corner of the world, Rome is the ideal stage to host this meeting.

“Italy is ready to seize the opportunity to strengthen its leading position in the tourism sector by promoting sustainability, digital innovation, and experiential tourism. We firmly believe that events such as this are key to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors, stimulating new investments, and ensuring a prosperous future for our sector, which is one of the main drivers of our country’s economy.

“We would like to thank WTTC for choosing the Italian capital as the venue for the Summit, and the Municipality of Rome and the Lazio Region, which immediately welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm; we are confident that this event will contribute to raising the profile of Rome and Italy on the international tourism scene”.

Over the years, the Global Summit has welcomed an impressive roster of influential speakers who have shaped global policy and inspired change.

The 2024 Global Summit, in Perth, featured keynotes from John Kerry, 68th U.S. Secretary of State, who addressed pressing climate concerns and the role of sustainable tourism, and conservationist Robert Irwin, who captivated audiences with his insights into wildlife conservation and the responsibility of the tourism sector in protecting natural habitats.

In previous years, attendees have had the privilege of hearing from powerhouse speakers, such as former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton, former UK Prime Ministers Theresa May, David Cameron, and Tony Blair, and former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

The 25th WTTC Global Summit will provide a global stage to showcase the latest developments and commitments driving the sector forward, ensuring Travel & Tourism remains a key pillar of the global economy.