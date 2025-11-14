Zeus International Hotels & Resorts Group presents its new corporate identity

ZEUS Hotels & Resorts Group, celebrating a decade of success in the hospitality industry, is entering a new phase as it develops into a comprehensive hospitality brand with a global outlook. The Group's strategic rebranding reflects its commitment to offering luxurious accommodation and authentic local experiences, in line with the needs of modern travellers, international hospitality standards and the latest sustainability practices.

Strategic Vision

With an ever-expanding international footprint and a deep Mediterranean soul, ZEUS is evolving and inviting visitors, partners and employees to welcome its renewed and dynamic identity. "Our strategic rebranding, developed in cooperation with world-leading brand specialists Landor, reflects our commitment to driving change in the tourism industry and continuously innovating. The Group's new philosophy centres on keeping the sense of discovery alive one place at a time, developing a connected international community around hospitality and promoting simplicity and authenticity as core principles guiding its renewed operational approach", said the Group's CEO, Haris Siganos.

Authentic Mediterranean Hospitality

With more than 4,000 rooms, suites, villas and bungalows throughout Greece, Cyprus, Romania and Italy, ZEUS has established its strong presence in European hospitality. Each accommodation offers unique stories of hospitality, connection, emotion and place. From vibrant urban destinations to seaside resorts and island getaways, ZEUS invites travellers to experience the Mediterranean in its most authentic form - bright, generous, and deeply human.

The new structure of the ZEUS Group

The new structure of the Group determines the diversity and depth of its portfolio. The three distinct categories - ZEUS Flagship, ZEUS Eleva, and ZEUS Essence - represent different expressions of the ZEUS philosophy:

ZEUS Flagship - Emblematic hotels in strategic locations of cultural, business or tourist importance, ambassadors of the new brand.

ZEUS Eleva - The premium collection that expresses the top-notch ZEUS hospitality experience.

ZEUS Essence – The most authentic form of hospitality, hotels designed for travellers who seek a genuine connection with the destination and its people and capture the Mediterranean way of life.

Upgraded Services

From the new season, the Group will offer its guests a unique hospitality experience, with upgraded services, modern facilities, refined gastronomy and sustainability initiatives in every stay in all its hotels and resorts.

Development Investments

ZEUS Hotels & Resorts' 2025-26 Investment Plan aims to expand the Group's presence in Greece through acquisitions, including ZEUS Kassandra Lagoon in Halkidiki, following the successful operation of the iconic ZEUS Eleva Ajul, ZEUS Eretria Resort in Evia and the emblematic ZEUS Piraeus Grand in the port of Piraeus. The plan also includes new developments including ZEUS Eleva Miraya and impressive upgrades such as that of the stunning five-star ZEUS Eleva Mirabello Bay, identical with Cretan hospitality. These strategic investments, along with new ones to be announced in 2026, are a milestone in the Group's commitment to offering unparalleled personalized hospitality experiences.