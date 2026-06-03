Abercrombie & Kent unveils 2027 travel brochure

Abercrombie & Kent has released its 2027 Small Group Journeys brochure, showcasing an expanded collection of luxury travel experiences across six continents. The brochure introduces nine new itineraries, including the Ultimate South Africa Adventure, Singapore to Bali by Luxury Rail, and Cultural Landscapes of Albania and North Macedonia. These journeys are designed for travellers seeking authentic cultural connections with exceptional comfort and insider access.

The new brochure also features returning favourites such as Taj Mahal and the Treasures of India and Patagonia: The Last Wilderness. Each journey is led by an expert Resident Tour Director and local guides, ensuring guests have access to unique experiences beyond the reach of most travellers. With an average group size of 14 and guaranteed departures with a minimum of two guests, Abercrombie & Kent offers an intimate way to explore the world.

Abercrombie & Kent, known for its pioneering spirit and over 60 years of luxury travel expertise, continues to refine its itineraries to provide fresh perspectives and exclusive experiences. The 2027 brochure aims to connect clients with Abercrombie & Kent's distinctive style of exploration, taking them on journeys that go beyond the expected in sought-after destinations worldwide. The brochure is available for download, offering exciting opportunities for those looking to embark on a life well-travelled

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