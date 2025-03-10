Property management software company Avantio, has today announced the launch of its native dynamic pricing tool, empowering property managers to increase their revenues and optimize their occupancy.

Mohit Jagawat, Head of Revenue Management, said: “Dynamic Pricing has become an essential tool in revenue management, yet many property managers still find it complex or inaccessible. At Avantio, we believe pricing optimization should be effortless, integrated, and designed to fit smoothly into the way property managers operate. This launch is just the first step toward a smarter, automated, and accessible revenue management ecosystem. Our vision is to continuously evolve this solution into a state-of-the-art platform that empowers all types of property managers to maximize the full potential of their listings with ease.”

Although Avantio integrates with more than 90 partners, including some revenue management software providers, around half of its customers don’t use any dynamic pricing tool at all. Without revenue management strategies, property managers risk undervaluing their listings during peak periods or overpricing in low seasons, ultimately losing out on both revenue and bookings.

Avantio’s dynamic pricing tool uses historical trends, real-time market data, and competitive insights from platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo to recommend optimal rates. It also factors in seasonality, demand patterns, and guest booking behaviour while allowing property managers to set custom discounts, add-on supplements, and minimum night stay rules.

This ensures flexibility and full control while reducing the need for time-consuming manual updates. It updates rates daily and automatically syncs them across all connected booking channels, ensuring that pricing remains competitive without the need for constant manual adjustments.

The new revenue management tool was announced at The Avantio Partnership (TAP), Avantio’s flagship event in Valencia, which brought together hundreds of property managers and industry experts to grow their knowledge base, collaborate, and share ideas. Between in-person events like this, online resources and best-in-class customer support, Avantio supports its customers to professionalize their businesses and stay ahead in the competitive short-term rental market.

Many small short-term rental businesses struggle to implement revenue optimization strategies on the same scale as larger operators or hotel competitors due to a lack of time, expertise, or access to the right technology. By introducing this intuitive and integrated dynamic pricing solution, Avantio hopes to level the playing field, giving property managers of all sizes the ability to optimize their earnings with minimal effort and cost.