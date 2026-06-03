 Bangkok Pride 2026 attracts Asian travellers

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Thailand

Bangkok is set to host its vibrant Pride celebrations from 29 May to 1 June 2026, drawing visitors from across Asia. According to Agoda, a digital travel platform, the top nine international markets showing interest in travelling to Bangkok for Pride are all Asian, including Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

The appeal of Bangkok as a Pride destination is bolstered by Thailand's landmark legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2025, the first in Southeast Asia. This development has enhanced Bangkok's reputation as a hub for inclusive and vibrant travel experiences. The city's Pride celebrations include the Bangkok Pride Awards 2026, honouring LGBTQ+ community leaders, and the Pride Parade on 31 May, featuring a 500-metre rainbow flag.

In addition to the parade, the Bangkok Pride Forum 2026 will host over 35 sessions on culture and identity, whilst the Drag Bangkok Festival 2026 will present Asia's largest drag lip-sync competition. These events highlight Bangkok's status as a global destination for openness and inclusivity.

Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director for Thailand and Indochina at Agoda, noted, “Bangkok has an exceptional ability to attract travellers from across Asia during Pride season.” Agoda offers a range of accommodation options through its platform, supporting travel during popular events like Pride. With over 6 million holiday properties and extensive flight routes, Agoda facilitates comprehensive travel planning for those attending Bangkok Pride

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Cultural Tourism | Events | OTAs & Tour Operators | Reports | Thailand
Tag:Agoda | Akaporn Rodkong | Bangkok Pride | inclusive tourism | Pride Month

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Bangkok Pride 2026 attracts Asian travellers

Bangkok is set to host its vibrant Pride celebrations from 29 May to 1 June 2026, drawing visitors from across Asia. According to Agoda, a digital travel platform, the top nine international markets showing interest in travelling to Bangkok for Pride are all Asian, including Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

The appeal of Bangkok as a Pride destination is bolstered by Thailand's landmark legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2025, the first in Southeast Asia. This development has enhanced Bangkok's reputation as a hub for inclusive and vibrant travel experiences. The city's Pride celebrations include the Bangkok Pride Awards 2026, honouring LGBTQ+ community leaders, and the Pride Parade on 31 May, featuring a 500-metre rainbow flag.

In addition to the parade, the Bangkok Pride Forum 2026 will host over 35 sessions on culture and identity, whilst the Drag Bangkok Festival 2026 will present Asia's largest drag lip-sync competition. These events highlight Bangkok's status as a global destination for openness and inclusivity.

Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director for Thailand and Indochina at Agoda, noted, “Bangkok has an exceptional ability to attract travellers from across Asia during Pride season.” Agoda offers a range of accommodation options through its platform, supporting travel during popular events like Pride. With over 6 million holiday properties and extensive flight routes, Agoda facilitates comprehensive travel planning for those attending Bangkok Pride

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Cultural Tourism | Events | OTAs & Tour Operators | Reports | Thailand
Tag:Agoda | Akaporn Rodkong | Bangkok Pride | inclusive tourism | Pride Month

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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