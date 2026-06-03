 BBOTR expands to Adelaide and Perth

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Events
Australia

Following a successful turnout in Brisbane, Beyond Borders on the Road (BBOTR) is set to visit Adelaide on 20 July and Perth on 22 July. The Brisbane event saw over 100 attendees, including suppliers, consortia, and travel agents from across Queensland, gathering for networking and industry updates.

The event highlighted the diversity within the travel industry, covering topics such as RBA surcharging and updates from the Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) leadership team. Nicole O’Sullivan reminded attendees that travel is fundamentally about making dreams come true.

Tickets for the upcoming events are priced at $55 for ATIA members and $110 for non-members, offering an affordable opportunity for industry professionals to connect and gain insights. Dean Long, CEO of ATIA, expressed enthusiasm about the Brisbane turnout and the upcoming events, stating, “ATIA is thrilled with the turnout for Brisbane and we’re looking forward to bringing BBOTR to Adelaide and Perth to continue this momentum before the Beyond Borders Summit in October.”

ATIA, the peak body representing Australia’s $70.6 billion travel industry, plays a crucial role in supporting travel agents, corporate agents, and tour operators. With 92% of its members being small businesses and women making up 72% of the workforce, ATIA is a significant force in the industry. The association administers the largest accreditation scheme for travel businesses in Australia, ensuring high standards across the sector.

For more information on securing tickets for the Adelaide and Perth events, visit the ATIA website

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Attractions | Australia | Events | Travel Agents
Tag:Australian Travel Industry Association | Beyond Borders on the Road | Dean Long | Nicole O'Sullivan

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BBOTR expands to Adelaide and Perth

Following a successful turnout in Brisbane, Beyond Borders on the Road (BBOTR) is set to visit Adelaide on 20 July and Perth on 22 July. The Brisbane event saw over 100 attendees, including suppliers, consortia, and travel agents from across Queensland, gathering for networking and industry updates.

The event highlighted the diversity within the travel industry, covering topics such as RBA surcharging and updates from the Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) leadership team. Nicole O’Sullivan reminded attendees that travel is fundamentally about making dreams come true.

Tickets for the upcoming events are priced at $55 for ATIA members and $110 for non-members, offering an affordable opportunity for industry professionals to connect and gain insights. Dean Long, CEO of ATIA, expressed enthusiasm about the Brisbane turnout and the upcoming events, stating, “ATIA is thrilled with the turnout for Brisbane and we’re looking forward to bringing BBOTR to Adelaide and Perth to continue this momentum before the Beyond Borders Summit in October.”

ATIA, the peak body representing Australia’s $70.6 billion travel industry, plays a crucial role in supporting travel agents, corporate agents, and tour operators. With 92% of its members being small businesses and women making up 72% of the workforce, ATIA is a significant force in the industry. The association administers the largest accreditation scheme for travel businesses in Australia, ensuring high standards across the sector.

For more information on securing tickets for the Adelaide and Perth events, visit the ATIA website

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Attractions | Australia | Events | Travel Agents
Tag:Australian Travel Industry Association | Beyond Borders on the Road | Dean Long | Nicole O'Sullivan

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

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Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

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