 Bhaya Cruises unveils all-inclusive summer promotions

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Vietnam

Bhaya Cruises, a leading cruise operator in Vietnam, has announced its 2026 Summer Collection, offering all-inclusive packages designed to meet the rising demand for eco-conscious luxury travel. These packages, available on the Bhaya Soul and The Au Co vessels, provide unique experiences in Ha Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay, catering to wellness seekers and culture enthusiasts alike.

The Bhaya Soul, recently named one of TIME's World's Greatest Places 2026, offers a 2-day, 1-night all-inclusive package focused on mindfulness and relaxation. This package includes a free upgrade to the next suite category, valued at $200 (US$200), a free roundtrip transfer between Hanoi and Ha Long, valued at $80 (US$80), and a $50 (US$50) drink credit onboard. Guests can enjoy panoramic ocean views, farm-to-table menus, and activities such as guided kayaking and mindful walks.

Meanwhile, The Au Co, known for its sustainable tourism practices, presents the Summer Privilege package. This includes a free 1-night hotel stay in Hanoi, a free roundtrip transfer, and a $50 (US$50) drink credit. The Au Co's steel-hulled design offers an upscale exploration of Ha Long Bay's geological wonders, appealing to families, couples, and groups.

These summer promotions aim to maximise travellers' vacation investments without compromising on luxury. Bhaya Cruises, established in 2007, continues to blend traditional Vietnamese aesthetics with modern safety and sustainability standards. For more information on availability and booking, travellers are encouraged to contact Bhaya Cruises directly

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Consumer | Cruise | Cruise | Expedition Cruising | Luxury Travel | Vietnam
Tag:Bhaya Cruises | seasonal promotions

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Bhaya Cruises unveils all-inclusive summer promotions

Bhaya Cruises, a leading cruise operator in Vietnam, has announced its 2026 Summer Collection, offering all-inclusive packages designed to meet the rising demand for eco-conscious luxury travel. These packages, available on the Bhaya Soul and The Au Co vessels, provide unique experiences in Ha Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay, catering to wellness seekers and culture enthusiasts alike.

The Bhaya Soul, recently named one of TIME's World's Greatest Places 2026, offers a 2-day, 1-night all-inclusive package focused on mindfulness and relaxation. This package includes a free upgrade to the next suite category, valued at $200 (US$200), a free roundtrip transfer between Hanoi and Ha Long, valued at $80 (US$80), and a $50 (US$50) drink credit onboard. Guests can enjoy panoramic ocean views, farm-to-table menus, and activities such as guided kayaking and mindful walks.

Meanwhile, The Au Co, known for its sustainable tourism practices, presents the Summer Privilege package. This includes a free 1-night hotel stay in Hanoi, a free roundtrip transfer, and a $50 (US$50) drink credit. The Au Co's steel-hulled design offers an upscale exploration of Ha Long Bay's geological wonders, appealing to families, couples, and groups.

These summer promotions aim to maximise travellers' vacation investments without compromising on luxury. Bhaya Cruises, established in 2007, continues to blend traditional Vietnamese aesthetics with modern safety and sustainability standards. For more information on availability and booking, travellers are encouraged to contact Bhaya Cruises directly

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Consumer | Cruise | Cruise | Expedition Cruising | Luxury Travel | Vietnam
Tag:Bhaya Cruises | seasonal promotions

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

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Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

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