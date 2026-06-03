 China–Thailand flights hit by sudden wave of cancellations

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Airlines and Aviation
China

Thai Lion Air has recently made significant adjustments to its international schedule for June–September 2026, affecting multiple markets including China, India, Nepal, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Japan, and South Korea. Some routes have been fully suspended, while others have seen frequency reductions of more than 50%.

On mainland China routes, flights from Bangkok Don Mueang to Tianjin and Zhengzhou will be fully suspended from June to July. Services to Jinan and Linyi will not operate throughout the entire June–September season, while the Daqing route and others were already terminated in late May.

Among the mainland China routes, the following have seen reductions exceeding 50%:

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Changsha: from June 10 to July 7, reduced from 7 to 3 flights per week; fully suspended from July 8 onward

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Chengdu Tianfu: June 1–July 31, reduced from 7 to 3 flights per week (with fluctuations: 2 flights/week from June 8–16; 4 flights/week from June 17–28)

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Chongqing: June 4–July 31, reduced from 7 to 4 flights per week (down to 2 flights/week from June 5–13)

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Guangzhou: May 18–July 30, reduced from 7 to 5 flights per week (with multiple adjustments: 4 flights/week from May 25, 3 flights/week from June 3, 4 flights/week from June 18)

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Hangzhou: May 25–August 30, reduced from 7 to 4 flights per week (3 flights/week from June 13; temporarily restored to 1 flight/day from June 16–22)

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Shenzhen: fully suspended June 1–17; reduced from 4 to 2 flights per week from June 18–July 31

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Xi’an: May 13–July 31, reduced from 4 to 2 flights per week (fully suspended except June 21 during June 2–July 2)

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Shanghai Pudong: June 1–July 31, reduced from 4 to 1 flight per week (2 flights/week from June 18; 3 flights/week from July 4 onward)

It is not only foreign carriers cutting Thailand capacity. According to VariFlight data, there were more than 1,300 round-trip flights between mainland China and Thailand over the past week. By comparison, the figure was close to 1,600 during the same period in April, and exceeded 1,700 in the last week of March.

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Categories:Airlines and Aviation | China
Tag:Travel Daily China

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China–Thailand flights hit by sudden wave of cancellations

Thai Lion Air has recently made significant adjustments to its international schedule for June–September 2026, affecting multiple markets including China, India, Nepal, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Japan, and South Korea. Some routes have been fully suspended, while others have seen frequency reductions of more than 50%.

On mainland China routes, flights from Bangkok Don Mueang to Tianjin and Zhengzhou will be fully suspended from June to July. Services to Jinan and Linyi will not operate throughout the entire June–September season, while the Daqing route and others were already terminated in late May.

Among the mainland China routes, the following have seen reductions exceeding 50%:

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Changsha: from June 10 to July 7, reduced from 7 to 3 flights per week; fully suspended from July 8 onward

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Chengdu Tianfu: June 1–July 31, reduced from 7 to 3 flights per week (with fluctuations: 2 flights/week from June 8–16; 4 flights/week from June 17–28)

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Chongqing: June 4–July 31, reduced from 7 to 4 flights per week (down to 2 flights/week from June 5–13)

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Guangzhou: May 18–July 30, reduced from 7 to 5 flights per week (with multiple adjustments: 4 flights/week from May 25, 3 flights/week from June 3, 4 flights/week from June 18)

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Hangzhou: May 25–August 30, reduced from 7 to 4 flights per week (3 flights/week from June 13; temporarily restored to 1 flight/day from June 16–22)

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Shenzhen: fully suspended June 1–17; reduced from 4 to 2 flights per week from June 18–July 31

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Xi’an: May 13–July 31, reduced from 4 to 2 flights per week (fully suspended except June 21 during June 2–July 2)

* Bangkok Don Mueang – Shanghai Pudong: June 1–July 31, reduced from 4 to 1 flight per week (2 flights/week from June 18; 3 flights/week from July 4 onward)

It is not only foreign carriers cutting Thailand capacity. According to VariFlight data, there were more than 1,300 round-trip flights between mainland China and Thailand over the past week. By comparison, the figure was close to 1,600 during the same period in April, and exceeded 1,700 in the last week of March.

Read English Version

Categories:Airlines and Aviation | China
Tag:Travel Daily China

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

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