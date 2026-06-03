Cybercriminals launch sophisticated ‘reservation hijacking’ scams as global travel digitizes

As global travel demand surges during the summer season, a less welcome trend is also gathering momentum: increasingly sophisticated travel scams. From fake QR codes and fraudulent booking confirmations to the emerging threat of "reservation hijacking," cybercriminals are targeting travellers at every stage of their journey, creating new risks for airlines, hotels, travel agencies, destinations and technology providers.

Recent warnings from consumer travel platforms such as The Points Guy have highlighted the rise of "quishing" scams—phishing attacks delivered through QR codes—while reports from Reader's Digest indicate that fake booking confirmations, fraudulent travel updates and impersonation scams remain among the most prevalent threats facing American travellers this summer.

For the travel industry, these scams represent more than just isolated consumer issues. They have become a business challenge with implications for brand trust, customer loyalty, operational efficiency and cybersecurity investment.

The growing sophistication of travel fraud

The travel sector has long been an attractive target for cybercriminals due to the large volume of transactions, personal data and booking activity it handles. However, the rapid digitisation of the traveller journey has created new vulnerabilities. Today's travellers routinely interact with QR codes for check-ins, restaurant menus, airport services, payment systems and destination information. Fraudsters are exploiting this familiarity by placing fake QR codes in public spaces, directing victims to malicious websites that harvest personal information, payment details or login credentials.

At the same time, artificial intelligence and automation are enabling scammers to create highly convincing emails, websites and booking confirmations that closely resemble legitimate communications from airlines, hotels or online travel agencies. Industry experts note that travellers are increasingly unable to distinguish between authentic and fraudulent communications, particularly during periods of travel disruption when consumers expect frequent updates regarding flights, accommodation or itinerary changes.

Reservation hijacking emerges as a new concern

Among the latest threats attracting industry attention is "reservation hijacking." In these cases, cybercriminals gain access to legitimate booking information through data breaches, phishing campaigns or compromised email accounts. They then contact travellers while posing as hotels, tour operators or booking platforms, requesting additional payments, updated payment details or verification information.

The scam is particularly damaging because it leverages genuine reservation data, making fraudulent communications appear highly credible. Victims often only discover the deception upon arrival at their destination or when unexpected charges appear on their accounts.

For hotels and travel suppliers, such incidents can result in reputational damage even when their own systems have not been compromised, as customers often associate the fraud with the brand whose name was used.

The financial impact of travel scams extends beyond direct consumer losses

Fraud-related incidents increase customer service costs, generate chargebacks, trigger regulatory scrutiny and erode consumer confidence. In an industry built on trust, repeated exposure to scams can influence booking decisions and brand perception.

Travel businesses are also facing heightened cybersecurity expectations from both regulators and consumers. Data protection regulations worldwide continue to evolve, while travellers increasingly expect secure digital experiences across websites, mobile applications and third-party booking channels.

For destinations and tourism boards, widespread scam activity can negatively affect visitor confidence, particularly in highly visited locations where fake QR codes and tourist-targeted fraud schemes are more common.

Technology becomes both the problem and the solution

While technology has expanded the attack surface, it is also providing tools to combat fraud.Hotels, airlines and travel platforms are increasingly deploying artificial intelligence-driven fraud detection systems, multi-factor authentication, secure payment gateways and behavioural analytics to identify suspicious activity.

Several travel technology providers are also investing in advanced verification tools that authenticate booking communications and detect fraudulent domains impersonating legitimate brands. The industry is additionally exploring blockchain-based identity verification, secure digital credentials and encrypted guest communication platforms to reduce opportunities for fraudsters to intercept or manipulate booking information. Cybersecurity is no longer viewed solely as an IT function; it has become a core component of customer experience and brand protection.

Building traveller trust through education

As scams evolve, industry stakeholders are recognising that traveller education must become part of the overall security strategy.Hotels, airlines, airports and travel agencies are increasingly providing guidance on identifying fraudulent communications, verifying booking information and recognising suspicious QR codes. Clear communication protocols and transparent customer support channels can significantly reduce the success rate of scams.

Industry collaboration will also play a critical role. Sharing threat intelligence across travel ecosystems can help organisations identify emerging fraud patterns before they become widespread.

Precautions travellers should take

Travellers can significantly reduce their risk by verifying all booking confirmations directly through official airline, hotel or travel agency websites rather than relying solely on email communications. QR codes should only be scanned from trusted sources, and users should review the destination URL before entering any personal or payment information. Multi-factor authentication should be enabled on travel-related accounts whenever possible, while unexpected requests for payments, reservation changes or personal information should be treated with caution. Travellers should also avoid using public Wi-Fi networks for financial transactions unless protected by a secure VPN and should regularly monitor bank and credit card statements during and after their trips for any suspicious activity.

As travel becomes increasingly digital, fraudsters will continue to adapt their tactics. The challenge for the industry is no longer simply preventing scams but maintaining traveller confidence in an environment where cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect.

For travel brands, investing in cybersecurity, customer education and fraud prevention technologies is rapidly becoming a competitive necessity rather than an operational option. Those that can demonstrate secure and trustworthy digital experiences will be better positioned to protect both their customers and their reputation in an increasingly connected travel landscape.