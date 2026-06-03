Hospitality industry pivots to local experiences as Gen Z demands authenticity

The thing about the global hospitality industry is that it’s always on its toes, anticipating the rapidly evolving needs of several markets all at once.

This is especially true when it comes to Millennial and Gen Z travellers, as well as Gen Alpha voyagers who are growing into maturity and the eldest of whom are beginning to seek the pleasure of travelling on their own sans parental supervision.

What these younger travellers seek from hospitality providers is significantly different from what Baby Boomers and even older Gen X require from hotels and short-term rentals.

These are generations that seek immersive and authentic experiences wherever they go in the world; and the challenge for hotel management companies now lies in how and what to deliver to them.

What do younger travellers want from stays?

In August of last year, Lombardi Family Concepts Corporate senior director of operations Atanas Palanov wrote a piece pointing out four key behaviours among Gen Z travellers:

They are intentional when it comes to planning itineraries, focusing on cultural immersion, wellness, and making an impact on the world around them, essentially eschewing traditional / opulent extravagance;

Digital connections matter as younger travellers want mobile-first experiences when it comes to booking, and they’re expecting digital concierge services for streamlined check-ins, as well as smart tech in their rooms;

Properties that focus on sustainability and / or regenerative tourism, so they want to stay in places that have earned certifications for sustainable operations and also have provisions for supporting local communities; and

Social validation via highly aesthetic, social media-ready moments, but always with an eye on authenticity.

The hotelier’s playbook for serving younger guests

Keeping Palanov’s four behaviours in mind, contemporary hoteliers need to consider the following measures to both draw in younger travellers and ensure that they have meaningful stays:

Get digital

Hotels and other forms of accommodation need to offer self-service features, including online check-in especially via mobile, digital room keys, and automated concierge bots to minimize friction.

They also need to consider social media networks as actual booking platforms as opposed to mere marketing tools; especially given how many younger travellers book destinations based on what they see on Instagram and TikTok (West/Greater Asia) or on Red Book or Douyin for those in Mainland China and its special autonomous regions.

Furthermore, remember that this is a generation that brings its entertainment wherever it goes, so having casting options in individual rooms gives guests a way to enjoy their favourite content or review any footage taken during the trip.

Get experiential

Making the entire stay exquisitely experiential requires collaboration, specifically with local artisans, master chefs, and guides offering curated itineraries, transforming the trip into a master class in a traveller’s interests.

At the same time, as a way of diffusing overtourism in capital cities or high-profile resort destinations, hotel concierges can also pitch day tours to lesser-known destinations, especially those with a great deal to offer in terms of cultural or ecological immersion.

Mindfulness and wellness are also major buzzwords among younger travellers, especially as a lot of Gen Z and Gen Alpha travellers are opting for sobriety as opposed to the decadent overindulgence of older generations.

Keeping this in mind, in-house wellness programmes that include menus with mindful eating options and alcohol-free beverages will go over well and ensure a truly enjoyable experience for younger travellers anywhere in the world.