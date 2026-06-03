Spain cements tourism leadership as record visitor spending outpaces arrival growth

Spain enters 2026 with exceptional momentum, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most attractive and economically valuable tourism destinations. While the country has long been among the most visited nations globally, the latest data suggests Spain is increasingly succeeding in attracting higher-spending travellers, positioning itself as both a volume and value leader in international tourism.

The country's tourism performance in 2025 laid the foundation for another strong year. Spain welcomed approximately 96.8–97 million international visitors, a record high and an increase of more than 3% over 2024. International visitor spending climbed even faster, reaching roughly €135 billion, demonstrating that tourism revenues are growing at a quicker pace than arrivals. This trend aligns with the Spanish government's strategy of prioritizing quality and value over pure visitor volume.

According to the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism, preliminary figures show that international tourism spending rose by 6.8% in 2025, significantly outpacing growth in visitor arrivals. The Ministry has highlighted this as evidence that Spain is achieving more sustainable tourism growth while improving economic returns from the sector.

A major factor behind Spain's growing appeal is its ability to combine world-class leisure offerings with modern infrastructure and connectivity. Extensive high-speed rail networks, expanding air connectivity, strong hotel investment, and continued destination diversification beyond traditional beach markets have helped attract visitors year-round. Destinations such as Madrid, Barcelona, Andalusia, the Canary Islands, and the Balearics continue to perform strongly, while inland and rural regions are increasingly benefiting from tourism growth.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) identifies Spain as Europe's leading high-value tourism market. WTTC forecasts international visitor spending in Spain to reach €121.1 billion in 2026, representing annual growth of 5.3%. The organization also expects Spain's tourism sector to outperform the wider European economy, with tourism GDP projected to grow 3.7% in 2026.

As Gloria Guevara, President & CEO of WTTC, noted: “International visitor spending has now surpassed pre-pandemic levels globally, reaching more than US$2TN in 2025 — a powerful signal of the sector’s resilience and continued growth. “But beyond overall growth, the real story is the rise of high-value travel. Spain is outperforming the European average for international visitor spend per traveller, demonstrating how investment in connectivity, seamless travel, and visitor experience can translate into stronger economic returns. “With international visitors to Spain spending an estimated US$1,344 per trip on average, compared to approximately US$1,068 across Europe, the country continues to stand out as one of the region’s highest-value Travel & Tourism markets. “Spain also has one of the strongest international visitor spending profiles globally, with inbound visitor spend significantly outweighing domestic travel spend — reinforcing the country’s position as one of the world’s most internationally competitive Travel & Tourism destinations. “Spain has successfully positioned itself as both a volume and value leader in global Travel & Tourism.”

Major hotel groups continue to report strong demand and pricing power. Spanish hotel operator Meliá Hotels International expects room rates in resort destinations to rise further in 2026, supported by robust booking trends and continued international demand. The company's expansion plans reflect broader confidence in Spain's tourism outlook.

Government data also points to continued momentum in early 2026. Spain recorded 17.5 million visitors during the first quarter of the year, with visitor spending exceeding €25 billion. Official tourism statistics show arrivals and expenditure continuing to set records, suggesting demand remains resilient despite broader economic uncertainties in Europe.

Key source markets remain highly diversified. The United Kingdom continues to be Spain's largest inbound market, followed by France and Germany, while long-haul demand from North America and Asia continues to recover. This diversified demand base provides resilience against economic fluctuations in individual markets.

Looking ahead, Spain's tourism sector appears well positioned for sustained growth. Continued investment in transport infrastructure, digitalization, sustainability initiatives, and premium visitor experiences is helping the country attract higher-value travelers while supporting long-term competitiveness. Although policymakers remain conscious of challenges related to overtourism and housing pressures in some destinations, the broader industry outlook remains highly positive. Spain's focus on balancing visitor growth with economic value is increasingly being viewed as a model for mature tourism markets worldwide.