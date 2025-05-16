Independent Hotel rates aggressively targeted by secondary OTAs

April’s World Parity Monitor from 123Compare reveals the relationship between price positioning and OTA aggressiveness. As hotels continue to refine their revenue strategies, 123Compare.me unveils the findings from the latest edition of its World Parity Monitor (WPM) exploring how a hotel’s price position relative to its local market average affects OTA pricing behaviour and rate parity. The April report has identified that when hotel rates are priced above the market average, the Lose rate — the percentage of times a hotel’s direct price is undercut by an OTA — increases significantly, especially for independent properties. Non-major OTAs show the most aggressive pricing responses, underscoring the risks of overpricing in competitive environments. Across the sample*, 75% of hotels were undercut by at least one OTA, and Expedia surpassed the 20% Lose rate threshold, reversing its recent trend of moderation.

From January to April 2025, direct prices rose steadily and ended 6.3% higher than in the same period of 2024 — continuing the upward trajectory already observed last year. This trend reflects a structural pattern, where direct rates start low early in the year and peak around spring, particularly influenced by seasonal events like Easter. Notably, price positioning matters more than ever. While major OTAs like Booking and Expedia maintained stable Lose rates regardless of price segment, non-major OTAs became more aggressive as hotel prices rose. Meanwhile, the direct channel remained more competitive in lower-price segments and saw improved Meet rates at mid-range levels.