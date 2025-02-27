Khiri Travel announced the launch of two major series of tour products ahead of its appearance at this year’s ITB Berlin.

The first is Asian city day tours that indulge all five senses, while the second is a series of multi-day colonial travel experiences where guests visit or stay in charming mansions and hotels from the era of 19th century European explorers in Asia.

The senses series has been launched in five countries: Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The company hopes to expand the programme later to Laos, Philippines and Myanmar.

In each of the private, guided tours, guests will experience sights such as sunsets from golden stupas, the smell of fresh turmeric as they make a herbal drink, the sound of Balinese gamelan or Sri Lankan baila music, mind-blowing flavours, and the physical touch of a good massage or yoga session.

Heritage tours for a touch of history

Consolidating its role as a product-first DMC, Khiri Travel also launched a series of heritage and history tours ranging from nine to 13 days in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines and Laos.

These tours are centred on colonial-era mansions, antique decor and grand estates from the times of Henri Mouhot, Francis Garnier, and others.

Guests get to stay at heritage era buildings repurposed as hotels, such as The Phoenix Hotel in Yogyakarta, Azerai La Residence in Hue, 137 Pillars in Chiang Mai, and Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan.

They can also enjoy expert insights from historians such as Francis Engelmann in Luang Prabang and, in Hoi An, Rehahn, an award winning photographer specialising in the ethnic groups of Vietnam.

Khiri Travel group product coordinator Sofia Tan said of these tours: “Whether you are an architecture enthusiast, a history lover, or simply seeking a journey through time, our history and heritage mansion house tours promise a deep connection to the elegance, intrigue, and timeless beauty of Asia’s colonial-related past.”