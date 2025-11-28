Me’gong Festival 2025 Brings Global Icons to Garo Hills

Meghalaya is set to elevate its cultural calendar to new heights as the Me’gong Festival returns to Tura on December 5th and 6th with a global lineup led by pop-rock legend Richard Marx and internationally acclaimed electronic duo Yellow Claw. The 2025 edition reinforces the State’s rapidly expanding cultural economy framework envisioned by Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister, where festivals serve as engines for tourism, livelihoods, and community-led growth.

Me’gong has, over the years, transformed into one of Meghalaya’s most influential cultural showcases. The 2024 edition recorded over 3 lakh visitors across two days, one of the largest festival footfalls in the Northeast, reflecting its rising national and international appeal. This growing scale is central to the Chief Minister’s vision of building an economic ecosystem fuelled by music, culture, creativity, and indigenous heritage. From hospitality and transport to artisans, food entrepreneurs, and local youth, the festival generates widespread economic opportunities and anchors the emergence of Garo Hills as a major cultural and tourism hub.

The Me'gong Festival is set to return with a spectacular lineup, headlined by Bollywood sensations Kanika Kapoor and Neeti Mohan. They will be joined by an impressive roster of local bands, including Rough Road, Hoi Hoi Makbil, Haystack Ladies, G-Hills Finest, Crack Gang, and Ahaia. This diverse mix of local artists and global sensations promises to bring an electrifying energy to the stage for a memorable celebration in the Garo Hills.

Notably, the 2024 edition of the festival saw iconic Swedish rock band EUROPE performed for the first time in Northeast India.

Visitors to Me’gong can savour authentic Garo cuisine, along with attending craft exhibitions, weaving workshops, bamboo artistry, and beaded jewellery that reflect the region’s rich craftsmanship. Continuing its commitment to sustainability, the festival follows zero-plastic operations, community-led waste systems, and eco-friendly installations that align with Meghalaya’s environmental ethos.

Me’gong plays a pivotal role in Meghalaya’s holistic tourism development strategy, which focuses on expanding infrastructure, empowering community tourism, and ensuring equitable benefits across all regions. The Garo Hills, once an underexplored destination, have rapidly emerged as a vibrant cultural and adventure tourism hotspot, owing significantly to Me’gong’s national and global visibility.

With world-renowned performers, indigenous cultural experiences, sustainable practices, and a vibrant community-driven ecosystem, Me’gong Festival 2025 is set to once again turn the Garo Hills into a global cultural stage. Updates on ticketing, schedules, and festival highlights will be available on the Meghalaya Tourism website and official social media platforms. This December, Meghalaya invites visitors from across India and the world to witness the Garo Hills at their cultural, creative, and celebratory best.