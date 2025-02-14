Norwegian Cruise Line invites travellers to get set-jetting through Asia

Get ready to embark on the ultimate ‘set-jetting’ adventure with Norwegian Cruise Line as the third season of The White Lotus debuts on Sunday, 16th February.

Fans of The White Lotus and thrill-seeking travellers can experience the show firsthand as NCL sails them through Thailand’s most iconic filming locations.

This immersive travel experience merges the growing trend of set-jetting with the elegance of cruising, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit stunning destinations that became the backdrop for the hit show.

Immersive tours for the bold

As The White Lotus transports viewers to Thailand’s pristine beaches, historic temples, and luxurious hideaways, NCL invites guests to experience these cinematic destinations firsthand.

With curated itineraries featuring calls to iconic locations like the Phi Phi Islands, bustling Bangkok, and the cultural wonders of Phuket, guests can immerse themselves in the allure of Thailand, but without the drama.

Whether unwinding in crystal-clear waters or savouring world-class dining onboard, every moment feels straight out of a five-star production.

Itineraries include the following

Asia: South Korea, Hong Kong & Thailand: Departing Seoul, South Korea on 14 March 2025 on Norwegian Sky

With an overnight stay in Laem Chabang, immerse yourself in Bangkok’s rich heritage – marvel at the Grand Palace, visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, or cruise through bustling canals. Explore the vibrant Pattaya Floating Market or relax on Thailand’s stunning beaches.

Before arriving in Thailand, uncover Hong Kong’s dynamic skyline and historic temples, then explore Vietnam, where you can journey through the Cu Chi Tunnels or take in the sights and flavours of Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My).

Asia: Hong Kong & Thailand: Departing Taipei, Taiwan on 17 November 2025 on Norwegian Spirit

Celebrate the holiday season in style aboard Norwegian Spirit, sailing to some of Southeast Asia’s most iconic destinations.

Spend more time in Bangkok with an overnight stay in Laem Chabang port.

In Vietnam, journey through history with a visit to the Cu Chi Tunnels or experience the dynamic energy of Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My).

Wander the ancient streets of Hanoi, uncovering its rich heritage and delicious street food.

Explore the scenic coastline of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, and revel in the bustling metropolis of Hong Kong, where towering skyscrapers meet timeless traditions.

Asia: Hong Kong & Thailand: Departing Singapore on 20 December 2025 on Norwegian Spirit

Ring in the New Year at sea on an unforgettable holiday voyage through Southeast Asia’s most captivating destinations.

From exploring the golden beaches and bustling markets of Laem Chabang to discovering the wartime history of the Cu Chi Tunnels in Vietnam, this journey is packed with adventure and relaxation.

Stroll through the coastal city of Nha Trang, known for its scenic waterfront and fresh seafood, before heading to the Philippines, where Puerto Princesa’s natural wonders, Boracay’s powdery white sands, and Coron’s crystal-clear lagoons await.

Continue exploring Hong Kong and Taiwan, where rich culture and stunning cityscapes make for a spectacular finale.

Asia: Thailand, Vietnam & Malaysia: Departing Singapore on 17 January 2026 on Norwegian Sun

Escape to the wonders of Thailand and beyond on an unforgettable journey aboard Norwegian Sun. Explore ornate Buddhist temples in Phuket, relax on sun-drenched beaches, or snorkel through vibrant coral reefs.

With an overnight stay in Laem Chabang, you can dive into the many sides of Bangkok and wander through the bustling streets of Chinatown, experience the energy of Khao San Road, take in panoramic city views from the Mahanakhon Skywalk, or explore the city’s thriving culinary scene with sizzling street food and Michelin-starred dining.

For a taste of local life, visit the Pattaya Floating Market, where colourful boats overflow with Thai delicacies and handicrafts.

Before arriving in Thailand, take in breathtaking skyline views from Kuala Lumpur Tower and stroll through the lush gardens of Malaysia’s capital.

Southern Africa & Asia: Maldives, Thailand & Seychelles: Departing Singapore on 13 April 2026 on Norwegian Sun

Journey from the vibrant streets of Singapore, where modern marvels meet rich traditions, to the idyllic shores of Mauritius on this unforgettable 16-day voyage.

In Phuket, experience the thrill of a speedboat ride through the iconic Phi Phi Islands, unwind on pristine beaches, or explore bustling markets and ornate temples.

Glide across the crystal-clear waters of Malé,

Maldives, aboard a traditional dhoni boat or snorkel among colourful marine life.

In La Digue, Seychelles, discover the art of traditional coconut processing, visit a vanilla plantation, and encounter Aldabra giant tortoises, one of Seychelles’ most beloved residents.

Finally, in Nosy Be, Madagascar, immerse yourself in the lush Lokobe Reserve, home to rare wildlife, or simply soak in the beauty of its sun-kissed beaches.

Asia: Philippines & Thailand: Three departures from Hong Kong in 2026/2027 on Norwegian Jade

Embark on an unforgettable 12-day voyage from Hong Kong to Singapore. Explore underground rivers in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, relax on pristine beaches, and savour fresh seafood.

From Phu My, uncover the rich heritage of Ho Chi Minh City, where colonial landmarks, ancient pagodas, and bustling markets tell Vietnam’s story.

In Laem Chabang, explore the many sides of Bangkok, marvel at the golden spires of Wat Arun, explore the intricate canals of the Thonburi district, or experience the city’s buzzing nightlife along Sukhumvit Road.

Then, unwind in Koh Samui, where palm-fringed beaches, hidden waterfalls, and the iconic Big Buddha offer a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration.