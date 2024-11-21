, the world’s leading culinary and destination-focused cruise line, has launched its Best-Ever Black Friday Sale. The sale features up to a four-category stateroom upgrade plus an exclusive additional amenity, offering added value of up to $5,500 per stateroom.Alongside the stateroom upgrade offer, guests can choose from a premium drink package (unlimited wine, beer, and spirits), shipboard credit up to $1,000, or free/reduced airfare. This limited-time offer is valid on over 90 global voyages sailing in 2025 and 2026 on bookings made between November 15 and December 10, 2024, with the promotional code “UGBF.” The Black Friday deal allows travellers to personalise their vacation by choosing the amenity that best suits them, giving even more added value alongside always included complimentary specialty dining, unlimited Starlink® Wi-Fi, gratuities, and laundry services, thanks to Oceania Cruises’ brand promise of“Our guests can enjoy an ultra-premium travel experience with unmatched value thanks to our Best-Ever Black Friday Sale. It allows travellers to book their dream vacations for 2025 and 2026 to the most captivating destinations globally, with this exclusive offer available for just the next three weeks,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Whether you’re looking to explore new horizons or indulge in new culinary adventures, this is the perfect time to gift yourself the ideal small-ship getaway. Our elegant ships allow travellers to experience the world differently, uncovering hidden gems and rediscovering beloved locales.”More than 90 global voyages are included in the Black Friday offer, spanning some of the most sought-after cruise destinations in the world. Discover the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska’s rugged wilderness, soak in the vibrant beauty of Tahiti’s blue lagoons and lush tropical islands and encounter diverse wildlife roaming freely on African safaris. Guests can also explore colourful Nordic towns, charming European villages, and iconic cosmopolitan cities, including London, New York City, and Reykjavik, all while enjoying Oceania Cruises’ award-winning small-ship luxury and The Finest Cuisine at Sea®.With Oceania Cruises’brand promise, guests receive a rich selection of always-included amenities for the ultimate value in ultra-premium cruising. Enjoy unforgettable dining experiences at no additional charge, complimentary specialty coffees, sodas, cold-pressed juices, Vero Water®, unlimited free Starlink Wi-Fi, in-room dining, and more. Group fitness classes at Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Centre and gratuities and laundry services are included.

