Orient Express Unveils Grand Italian Tours for Summer 2026

The Grand Tour, Reimagined for 2026

In the 18th and 19th centuries, writers and artists like Goethe, Turner and Stendhal took months—sometimes years—to wander from Rome to Venice, Naples and the Tuscan hills on what became known as the Grand Tour. For summer 2026, Orient Express is reviving that slow, immersive way of travelling with its new Grand Italian Tours: six itineraries that weave together luxury rail, palazzo hotels and a sailing yacht into one continuous Italian journey.

From 19 July to 20 September 2026, routes stretch from Venice to the French Riviera, Rome to Valletta, and Dubrovnik to Marseille, connecting Italy with the coasts of France, Malta and Croatia. You can explore the full collection on the official site at orient-express.com.

Three Ways to Travel, One Seamless Journey

Each Grand Italian Tour combines at least two of three signature experiences:

By rail: Aboard the La Dolce Vita Orient Express train, with richly designed carriages and fine dining by three‑Michelin‑star chef Heinz Beck , paired with live music after dinner.

Aboard the train, with richly designed carriages and fine dining by , paired with live music after dinner. On land: Stays at the new Orient Express La Minerva in Rome and Orient Express Venezia in Venice’s Cannaregio district, where restored palazzi blend heritage architecture with contemporary Italian design.

Stays at the new in Rome and in Venice’s Cannaregio district, where restored palazzi blend heritage architecture with contemporary Italian design. At sea: Cruising aboard the sailing yacht Orient Express Corinthian, gliding along sun‑drenched coasts between Italy, the French Riviera, Malta and Croatia.

Transitions between train, yacht and hotel are treated as part of the experience rather than a logistical afterthought, echoing the deliberate pace of the original Grand Tours.

Six Itineraries, One Mediterranean Geography

While each itinerary has its own geography and narrative, they share common elements:

Routes that tie together Venice, the Ligurian and French Rivieras, Rome, Capri and the Amalfi Coast, Sicily, Malta, Istria, Dubrovnik and Marseille , depending on the departure.

, depending on the departure. At least one signature land‑based experience , such as: A private visit to a Sienese palazzo . Dinner in Capri’s Gardens of Augustus . A truffle hunt in Istria’s forests . An evening at Palais Bulles in Cannes .

, such as:

Additional à‑la‑carte experiences—vineyard visits, contemporary art encounters, private boat trips—can be added on request to tailor each journey even further.

Across all tours, transfers between hotels, stations and ports are included, so guests simply follow the itinerary rather than manage logistics.

What’s Included Onboard Train and Yacht

The Grand Italian Tours are pitched as fully curated, high‑touch journeys with a clear line between what’s included and what’s optional.

On the sailing yacht Orient Express Corinthian: All meals on board. A selection of wines and beverages . Access to shared facilities and lounges. One exclusive land‑based experience per itinerary , such as a private tasting or cultural visit.

On La Dolce Vita Orient Express: Gourmet cuisine by Heinz Beck . A curated selection of beverages . Live music after dinner , evoking the salon atmosphere of classic rail travel.



Additional charges apply for La Table by Yannick Alléno (the gastronomic restaurant on the yacht), spa treatments, premium à‑la‑carte wines and spirits, and any optional excursions beyond the one included experience.

You can see sample day‑by‑day inclusions and menus on the Grand Italian Tours page at orient-express.com.