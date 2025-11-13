Philippines to host 2026 UN Tourism World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

The Philippines will be hosting the United Nations Tourism World Forum on Gastronomy next year.

This was announced through a statement by the Department of Tourism on Wednesday, 12th November.

The Philippines’ appointment reflects its ongoing emergence as a global hub for gastronomy.

According to tourism secretary Christina Frasco: “The Philippines is the perfect venue for the 2026 UN Tourism World Gastronomy Forum, where the world can gather to share, taste, and celebrate food as a bridge between cultures. More importantly, this recognition places our country at the forefront of global gastronomy and sustainable tourism.”

The 10th UN Tourism World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism will convene global leaders, chefs, innovators, and advocates from more than 150 countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on food tourism as a driver of inclusive growth, sustainability, and cultural preservation.

Previously, the country hosted the first-ever UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific in Cebu in 2024, producing the Cebu Call to Action on Gastronomy Tourism as a Driver for Sustainable Development at the end of the event.

A worthy host

In accepting DOT’s proposal to host the forum, UN Tourism secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili cited the Philippines’ commitment to advancing tourism through gastronomy.

He said the country’s efforts to strengthen local food systems, empower youth and women, and celebrate culinary heritage position it as an exceptional host for this flagship global event.

The DOT also pointed out how gastronomy plays an important role in the growth of tourism in the Philippines, with food and beverage experiences serving as some of the key drivers of visitor spending.

Based on the 2024 Philippine Tourism Satellite Account (PTSA), food and beverage services accounted for 8.04 percent of Tourism Direct Gross Value Added (TDGVA) and comprised 17.1 percent of inbound tourism expenditure.

Tourism also employs 6.75 million Filipinos, majority of whom are part of the food, culinary, and hospitality sectors.

Frasco said: “From the first regional gastronomy forum in Cebu to our partnership with Michelin and the growing global recognition of Filipino cuisine, our message remains clear: food is not only a feast for the palate but also a force for empowerment and sustainability. Hosting the World Gastronomy Forum in 2026 is a testament to how the Philippines continues to rise as a leader in showcasing the power of food to drive tourism.”