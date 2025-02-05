Qatar’s tourism sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, with the Qatar Stopover programme attracting more than 10,500 visitors in January alone—a 165% year-on-year increase compared to 2023.

According to Discover Qatar, the surge reflects the nation’s rising prominence as a global tourism destination, fueled by strategic airline partnerships and growing demand for short-stay experiences. Since the program’s relaunch in August 2021, it has significantly boosted hotel bookings, with more than 100,000 hotel nights reserved—double the previous year’s figures.

The success of the initiative is largely credited to Qatar Airways Holidays, which has been responsible for over a third of bookings. The airline’s extensive marketing campaigns have helped attract travelers from key international markets, including the USA, UK, Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Additionally, 20% of travelers utilized Avios points from Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme to book their stopovers, further driving engagement. Industry backing from travel markets in Australia, South Africa, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand has also played a key role in expanding the program’s global reach.

Qatar’s tourism push is further bolstered by Hamad International Airport, recently named World’s Best Airport 2024 by Skytrax International. As the country continues to promote its rich cultural heritage, modern architecture, and luxury tourism offerings, the stopover program is expected to play an integral role in solidifying Qatar’s status as a premier travel hub.

