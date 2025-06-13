Raffles Hotel Singapore celebrates Singapore’s 60th birthday in grand style

As it marks Singapore’s 60th birthday, Raffles Hotel Singapore invites guests to commemorate this momentous milestone with a curated collection of luxurious experiences.

Honouring both the country’s storied past and its dynamic, modern spirit, these offerings reflect the elegance and enduring legacy of a hotel that has stood as a proud symbol of Singapore’s journey through its natural heritage.

As Singapore commemorates six decades of independence, Raffles Hotel Singapore invites all to take part in this meaningful celebration which is a harmonious fusion of art and wellness.

Whether through bespoke stays, culinary explorations, restorative spa journeys or heritage retail experiences, the SG60 celebrations at Raffles offer guests a truly unforgettable way to honour the nation’s past while embracing its vibrant future.

A glorious stay at a Singaporean icon

At the heart of the celebrations is the SG60 Suite Vacay with Raffles: a thoughtfully curated two-night experience designed to create inspired and unexpected guest experiences.

Available for stays from 1st June to 31st August, this luxurious retreat begins at S$1,260++ and invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of elegance and enchanted glamour where legendary service, exquisite heritage suites, and a sense of sophistication come together in the heart of the city.

Guests are invited to indulge in a host of bespoke privileges, including:

A complimentary second night

S$160 hotel credit

Daily a la minute breakfast experience with homemade pastries, curated charcuterie and a continental salad bar for two adults and two children (aged 12 years and below) at Tiffin Room

Refreshing Singapore Sling as welcome drink

Enlightening history tour with our Resident Historian

15 percent savings at healing sanctuary Raffles Spa, exquisite Raffles Boutique & Floral Boutique

Complimentary access to hydrothermal facilities at Raffles Spa

Weekly wellness activities, designed to achieve a healthy and purposeful life

True to Raffles Hotel Singapore’s legacy of exceptional service, each stay is elevated by the impeccable butler service that ensures every detail is intuitively attended to.

As a celebratory flourish, the first 60 bookings will receive an additional S$600 hotel credit, a generous gesture to enhance every moment, whether through exceptional dining, restorative spa rituals, or retail discoveries to be made in guests’ own time and ways.

Dining with Singapore’s best

Complementing this extraordinary stay, guests are invited to embark on a gastronomic journey across Raffles Hotel Singapore’s acclaimed restaurants.

Each of these establishments thoughtfully honours the rich, multicultural tapestry of Singapore’s culinary heritage.

As part of this commemorative experience, guests can enjoy a special dining privilege: for every two diners, the second dines at a special price of S$60++.

This limited-time offer is available across a curated selection of distinctive dining experiences, including:

Butcher’s Block – IMUA lunch menu at S$178++ per guest

The Grand Lobby – Splendid Afternoon Tea experience at S$98++ per guest

藝 yì by Jereme Leung – Selected set menus Lunch Set Menu: S$98++ and S$128++ Dinner Set Menu: S$138++

Tiffin Room – Signature Mera Dabba dining experience at S$126++ (vegetarian) or S$142++ (non-vegetarian) per guest

Writers Bar – Sunday Brunch with Friends at S$168++ per guest

The art of rejuvenation

Beyond culinary delights, the SG60 celebrations at Raffles Hotel Singapore extend into the realms of wellness and retail indulgence.

In honour of Singapore’s 60th birthday, those who spend S$500 or more at the spa will receive a S$60 voucher to enjoy on their next visit.

Whether indulging in a rejuvenating massage, a revitalising facial, or a full day of pampering, guests can extend their wellness journey with a luxurious return experience.

Adding to the experience, Raffles Spa is also home to the newly launched Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez.

Renowned as the “feet maestro,” Bastien Gonzalez brings over two decades of expertise as a trained podiatrist and pedicurist to deliver bespoke beauty treatments for hands and feet.

His unique approach, which fuses health, well-being and beauty, promises a one-of-a-kind experience for guests’ feet, nails and hands.

Shopping for the finest that Singapore can offer



Additionally, Raffles Boutique invites guests to indulge in a special SG60 retail promotion where shoppers will enjoy 20 percent off when selecting any three items from the SG60 Gourmet Corner, a specially curated selection of artisanal gourmet offerings available at the boutique.

Located at the restored Raffles Arcade and fronting the Seah Street entrance, Raffles Boutique provides an intricate retail experience that transports visitors back in time.

Embracing both luxury and heritage, the boutique features a collection of well-loved souvenirs, elegant home décor, and curated gourmet products, all set amidst a heritage gallery that represents the human illustrious history of Raffles Hotel Singapore which has been a national icon for over a century.

Shoppers can explore a thoughtfully curated range of meaningful mementos that celebrate the heritage and charm of Raffles Hotel Singapore.

Highlights include the Raffles Premium Coffee Blend Powder/Bean, Pandan Kaya Cookies, Hainanese Chicken Rice, Singapore Chilli Crab, and Bah Kut Teh.

Each item is crafted to capture the sophistication and storied legacy of Raffles in its own distinctive way.