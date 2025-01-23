Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has announced an extraordinary lineup offor 2025 and 2026. These voyages offer guests a range of curated experiences that immerse them in the fascinating worlds of gourmet cuisine, fine wines and whiskies, cultural heritage, media storytelling, sport, and bespoke jewellery making. This unique collection features exclusive opportunities to interact with notable experts and visionaries, promising an unforgettable adventure. Jason Montague, incoming Chief Luxury Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said: “There is an increased desire within ultra-luxury travel for themed and special interest cruises, and that’s why our teams have worked hard to create this incredible range of Spotlight Voyages. Designed to enrich the cruising experience by engaging our guests in their passions through unique programs both onboard and ashore, this collection underscores Regent’s commitment to providing luxurious, meaningful travel experiences that inspire discovery and connection.”Join top personalities from Robert Biale Vineyards, Ridge Vineyards, and Cast Wines for an extraordinary Spotlight on Wine experience, exploring the world of Zinfandel. This 14-night roundtrip voyage from Tokyo promises unique cultural insights, from ancient temples to the vibrant energy of Shanghai and Tokyo, all while indulging in the bold flavours of Zinfandel wines.Sail from Athens to Barcelona with acclaimed Chef Alain Roux on an unforgettable culinary journey. Experience live cooking demonstrations, Q&A sessions, and curated shore excursions that reflect Chef Roux’s passion for authentic Mediterranean flavours.Join Chef Christopher Gross, James Beard Award recipient, on a journey from Amsterdam to Paris. Enjoy live cooking demonstrations, exclusive dining events, and insightful Q&A sessions with the celebrated chef, showcasing his innovative culinary techniques.Embark on a Mediterranean culinary journey with Chef Kent Rathbun, a James Beard Award finalist. Enjoy live cooking demonstrations, tastings, and intimate Q&A sessions, as Chef Rathbun shares his bold, innovative flavours and culinary secrets.Hosted by award-winning Chef Tommaso Barletta and actor John O’Hurley, this voyage from Montreal to New York combines culinary delights with live entertainment. Enjoy cooking demonstrations, a special dining experience, and John O’Hurley’s celebrated one-man show.Sail from Trieste to Barcelona with Honig Vineyard & Winery. Enjoy exclusive wine tastings, educational seminars, and curated shore excursions while savouring some of Napa’s finest wines.Join Ken Brown for an unforgettable journey through Alaska, showcasing his expertise in small-lot Pinot Noir and Chardonnay winemaking. Indulge in exclusive wine tastings paired with exceptional culinary offerings amidst Alaska’s stunning scenery.Embark on a 19-night voyage from Oslo to Amsterdam with Whisky Advocate. Discover the rich history and craftsmanship of whisky through expert-guided tastings, masterclasses, and explorations of iconic distilleries and tasting rooms.Join AncestryProGenealogists® for a 14-night Mediterranean voyage, offering a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating power of genealogy. Hosted by Kyle Betit, co-founder of AncestryProGenealogists®, travellers will gain valuable insights into the world of immigration, DNA, and genetic genealogy while visiting historic Mediterranean destinations. Enjoy enriching activities onboard, including welcome and farewell receptions, hosted dinners, and captivating lectures. An exclusive ancestral home visit offers personalised, one-on-one guidance from an expert genealogist.Embark on a luxurious 10-night voyage guided by Sarah Fabergé, the Godmother of the ship and descendant of the iconic Fabergé brand. Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights into bespoke jewellery design, view a curated selection of Fabergé treasures, and explore cultural gems from Rome to London. Onboard, partake in exclusive masterclasses, lectures, and screenings that delve into the world of Fabergé.Join Sid Evans, Editor-in-Chief of Southern Living magazine, on a captivating journey exploring the heart of Southern storytelling. Enjoy interactive storytelling masterclasses, an exclusive tour of Charleston, and unlimited shore excursions that explore the rich history and culture of Southern U.S. ports and the Caribbean.Explore the British Isles and Northern Europe with AncestryProGenealogists®, uncovering the power of genealogy. Hosted by Kyle Betit, this voyage offers a deep dive into ancestry research, including a unique ancestral home visit. Enjoy enriching activities onboard, including receptions, hosted dinners, and insightful lectures. These new Spotlight Voyages for 2025-2026 follow the previously announced and hugely popularandsailings:Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime golfing journey hosted by legendary Annika Sörenstam. This 14-night voyage from Southampton takes travellers to iconic golf destinations, offering exclusive opportunities to play alongside the greatest female golfer of all time.Departing from Barcelona, this voyage offers guests a rare opportunity to engage with motorsport legend Pedro de la Rosa. Experience the thrill of racing with an Aston Martin simulator and explore destinations rich in motor racing history. Excited about these incredible Spotlight Voyages? Discover the world through curated experiences that ignite your passions and curiosities. Let’s chat about which voyage excites you the most!