Taiwan opens new tourism service centre in The Netherlands

Taiwan’s Tourism Administration opened a service center in Amsterdam last 15th May.

The new office is expected to make things easier for the rising number of Dutch travellers who are making their way to Taiwan.

This is the second tourism office to be established in Europe under the Taiwanese government’s current administration, and comes on the heels of the one in Paris which opened last year.

Rising numbers

Taiwanese authorities report that, as of the end of Q1-2025, the number of Dutch visitors to their country is up 14 percent from the total seen in Q1-2024.Thursday amid growing travel from the Netherlands to Taiwan.

Tourism Administration director-general Chou Yung-hui remarked: “As Amsterdam is an important transportation and cultural hub, the service center should strengthen Taiwan’s brand image in Europe and deepen links with local consumers, media, and business.”

Chou further explained the vital role played by airlines like China Airlines, EVA Air, and KLM in boosting tourism, as these operate direct flights between the two nations.