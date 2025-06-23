Thailand launches ‘LOCO(AL) Working Space’ Campaign

The ‘LOCO(AL) Working Space’ campaign is more than a tourism initiative, it’s an invitation to design your life differently. Whether you’re a coder in Berlin, a writer in Seoul, or a designer in Toronto, Thailand welcomes you to bring your work, live intentionally, and discover a space that truly fits your rhythm.

Thailand is redefining the remote work experience with the launch of the ‘LOCO(AL) Working Space’ campaign, inviting digital nomads, remote professionals, and creative minds to immerse themselves in authentic Thai communities while maintaining global connectivity.

Supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, this initiative transforms traditional work environments by offering unique “SPACE TONES” that blend emotional value with local authenticity. Whether it’s the serene mountains of Chiang Mai, the cultural alleys of Bangkok, or the tranquil islands of Phuket, Thailand presents curated environments that foster productivity, inspiration, and well-being.

Naka Yai Island, Phuket

Chiang Mai: Valley Space

Nestled in Northern Thailand, Chiang Mai offers a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, making it a haven for digital nomads. Beyond the city’s vibrant co-working spaces and artisan markets, remote workers can retreat to peaceful mountain communities such as:

Mae Klang Luang: a serene village nestled in the Doi Inthanon National Park, it offers a peaceful retreat where visitors can immerse themselves in the simplicity of rural Thai life. The village is famous for its lush terraced rice fields, vibrant flower gardens, cool climate, and the home of Karen tribe.

Mae Mae: is a lesser-known slice of Chiang Mai, known for its peaceful vibe, lush green hills, authentic local life, and its growing in eco-tourism. It’s all about slow mornings with local coffee, homestays run by families who genuinely care about the land, and walking trails that feel untouched. Mae Mae is hidden gem offering immersive experiences in nature and local traditions

Mae Sa Noi: is a quiet, scenic corner of Chiang Mai known for its serene waterfalls, lush forest trails, and local elephant experiences. Unlike tourist-heavy spots, it offers a more natural, intimate vibe and the chance to see elephants bathing in the Mae Sa Noi stream. It’s a favorite for those seeking a relaxation retreat into Chiang Mai’s green heart, where nature feels personal and unfiltered.

In the city, co-working spaces like Alt_ChiangMai and Alt_PingRiver provide fully furnished accommodations and shared amenities, creating environments that seamlessly merge comfort and community.

Rice field terraces at Mae Klang Luang, Homestay Chiangmai, Thailand

Bangkok: Classic Space

Thailand’s capital is a dynamic metropolis where history and modernity coexist. In the heart of the city lies Trok Dilokchan, a cultural alleyway that bridges heritage and contemporary lifestyles. Here, digital nomads can explore century-old architecture, enjoy coffee in restored shophouses, and discover co-working spaces filled with character.

Phuket: Island Space

For those dreaming of working with the sound of waves in the background, Phuket offers idyllic island settings:

Ko Lon: Ko Lon has a laid-back vibe where you can find quiet beaches, friendly locals, and a slower pace that helps you focus and recharge. The island is known for its crystal-clear waters, stunning coral reefs, and fresh seafood—ideal for unwinding after a productive workday. Ko Lon offers the perfect balance of work and escape; it keeps you productive without feeling plugged in to the chaos of city life.

Ko Naka Yai: just a 15-minute boat ride off the east coast from Phuket, known for its secluded location, and glassy bay. The island’s tiny size means you’ll know every hidden cove and cliff-top view by sunset. With no crowds or traffic to slow you down, Ko Naka Yai lets you work at your own pace—then reward yourself with uninterrupted nature, all within steps of your bungalow. Make this tranquil slice of paradise your base for productivity and play.

In Phuket Old Town, colonial architecture meets trendy cafés and art-filled streets, providing remote workers with a colorful, creative space to call home.

The campaign is anchored in the “5 Must Do in Thailand” experience pillars, encouraging nomads to not only work remotely but to truly live locally. From tasting regional dishes and trying age-old crafts to buying community-made goods, exploring nature, and seeking inner peace, each destination invites nomads to craft a personalized lifestyle aligned with their values.