TransNusa increases frequency of its flights for its Bali – Perth route to twice daily

TransNusa Aviation Mandiri, is further strengthening its presence in Perth by increasing the frequency of its scheduled flights for its Bali – Perth route to twice daily or 14 times a week from its current 7 times a week.

TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said that sales of tickets for the additional flights started. “We will increase the frequency of flight in two phases. First phase will see TransNusa’s scheduled flights increasing from 7 times weekly to 11 times weekly. The additional four flights will be scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday,” he said, adding that the first phase will begin on July 2.

With regard to the second phase, Datuk Francis said that TransNusa will increase its scheduled flight frequency from 11 times weekly to 14 times weekly starting July 18. This announcement comes a little more than two months after TransNusa successfully launch its scheduled flights to Perth from its base in Bali on March 20, 2025.

Datuk Francis explained that TransNusa has plans to further strengthen and enhance its offerings to passengers in a bid to increase passengers’ comfort on all its flights. “The move to enhance our customer comfort is part of our plan to grow TransNusa as a secure and caring brand in line with our Premium Service Carrier status,” Datuk Francis explained.

TransNusa, which has been operating its international flights as a Premium Service Airline and its domestic routes as a Low-Cost Carrier (LCC), was recently given the green light by the Indonesian Aviation Authority to operate as a Premium Service Airline in their domestic market as well.

This success comes on the back off its value-added services such as all the airline’s planes are configured with less seats than that of a LCC, the airline provides refund and unlimited flight changes for its Seat Plus and Flexi-Pro tickets, respectively, among others. TransNusa passengers also enjoys a minimum check-in baggage allowance of 20kg and a hand carry baggage allowance of 7kg.

Sale of tickets for TransNusa’s scheduled flight are currently priced from IDR1.699.000 onwards, AUD156 onwards, CNY740 onwards, USD110 onwards, and MYR487 onwards. Potential passengers can purchase the tickets at transnusa.co.id or any secure Online Travel Agents (OTAs). For passengers who purchase tickets from OTAs, they can check-in at transnusa.co.id.

TransNusa’s additional scheduled flight, 8B 082 (DPS-PER), will depart at 12.55pm from the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and arrive at Perth Airport at 16.55pm on July 1 onwards. While TransNusa flight, 8B 083 (PER-DPS), will depart Perth Airport at 18.05pm and arrived at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport at 21.50pm.

TransNusa will continue to operate its current scheduled flight, 8B 080 (DPS-PER), which departs Bali at 09.10am from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and arrive the Perth Airport at 12.50pm. The flight, 8B 081 (PER-DPS), will depart Perth Airport at 13.35pm and arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on 17.20pm.

TransNusa will be utilising its Airbus A320 that has a seat capacity of 174 for this international route that has a 3 hours and 40 minutes flight duration.

Apart from the Bali-Perth international route, TransNusa also operates scheduled flights from its base in Bali to Guangzhou, China.

Datuk Francis said that TransNusa has the shortest transit time of a maximum of 2 hours between the scheduled arrival of its flights from Perth to Bali and from Bali to Guangzhou.

“For West Australians looking for a more adventurous vacation, they can spend some time in Bali and jet across to Guangzhou to experience places such as Gulong Gorge skywalk glass bridge,” Datuk Francis added.

On TransNusa’s Premium Service Carrier product offerings, Datuk Bernard stressed that for its international flights, TransNusa not only provide premium services with competitive ticket prices, but the airline also has attractive product bundles called SEAT, SEAT-PLUS and FLEXI-PRO.

“For the highest package, FLEXI-PRO, we provide more complete services such as free baggage 30kgs, free to choose seats, free food, and drinks, priority at check-in and boarding. In addition, TransNusa also provides its FLEXI-PRO passengers with the ability to be able to change their flight schedule without restrictions and obtain refund when needed.

"We are committed to providing affordable and competitive ticket prices, while still providing premium services to our customers.” concluded Datuk Bernard.