Virgin Voyages gives updates on its upcoming Eat & Drink Festival

Virgin Voyages announced that its 2025 Eat & Drink Festival will be reimagined with the overarching theme of A Taste of Brilliant.

This year’s festival theme pays homage to the cruise line’s newest vessel, the Brilliant Lady, which launches from New York in September.

This run of the Eat & Drink Festival will highlight the exceptional food and beverage program Virgin Voyages is known for, with special elements inspired by Brilliant Lady’s iconic home ports: NYC, Miami, LA and Seattle.

The event is set to become a celebration of creativity, innovation and flavors that pay homage to these dynamic cities through curated events and experiences.

A culinary voyage designed for foodies, Eat & Drink Festival blends gourmet cuisine, innovative cocktails and immersive storytelling.

What’s new at the festival this year?

In 2025, the festival introduces its Passport to Flavors, a guide book that encourages Sailors to eat & drink their way across the ship.

The Passport to Eat portion is a culinary guide that includes recipes of some of the iconic dishes, while the Passport to Drink portion of the guide includes how to shake up the ship’s best cocktails and mocktails with recipes, plus a chance to win a secret prize if Sailors try them all.

On the culinary side, The Galley kiosks take on the flavors of Brilliant Lady’s homeports.

Bento, for example, will represent LA with signature flavors through sushi while the Daily Mix will bring Seattle’s fresh seafood to life with items like cedar plank salmon and mini Dutch babies.

Burger Bar will bring New York’s iconic eats to the table with dishes like crispy reuben rolls and buffalo hot dogs.

As a permanent home port for the fleet, Miami is best represented across The Galley with things like michelada paletas, leche de tigre ceviche, ham croquettes and mojo marinated pig on the menu.

Also new is the Spirit Master Series Classes, hosted in the Test Kitchen, where Sailors will dive into what makes the perfect martini or glass of bourbon and scotch.

Each ship offers a different activation including:

Scarlet Lady – Proof Positive: An Illustration of American Whiskey

Valiant Lady – Shaken & Stirred: A Martini Masterclass

Resilient Lady – Malt & Majesty: A Journey Through Scotch Whisky

Back by popular demand are events like the Spirited Dinner Series (a special, four-course menu paired with beverages and hosted by a different beverage industry guest every voyage), culinary demos, afternoon tea Scotch whisky & chocolate pairings, a truly hidden speakeasy experience and more.