Amanvari Opens on Baja’s East Cape in August 2026

Amanvari Reservations Now Open

Aman has begun accepting reservations for Amanvari, its long‑awaited debut resort in Mexico, ahead of an official opening on 1 August 2026. Set on Baja California’s East Cape within the private Costa Palmas community, the retreat will launch with just 18 casitas and a limited collection of branded residences, making it one of Aman’s most intimate coastal properties.

Framed by desert, estuary and the turquoise Sea of Cortez, Amanvari is designed to bring Aman’s signature privacy, peace and intuitive service to this secluded coastline for the first time. Guests can now secure stays from opening onwards via the official resort site.

Official site: https://www.aman.com/resorts/amanvari

Setting: Desert, Sea and Estuary on Baja’s East Cape

Amanvari—its name derived from Sanskrit words for “peace” and “water”—sits on a stretch of Baja where towering cardón cacti, estuary channels and swimmable beaches meet the Sea of Cortez. The location offers wide‑angle views towards the Sierra de la Laguna mountains and a rare convergence of ecosystems that shape every aspect of the guest experience.

As part of Costa Palmas, a 1,500‑acre estate, guests enjoy access to an extensive private playground: a Robert Trent Jones II‑designed golf course, organic farms and orchards, a deep‑water marina and yacht club, and kilometres of white‑sand beachfront. The resort is reached via Los Cabos International Airport (SJD), followed by an approximately one‑hour coastal drive.

Design: 18 Casitas Blending Indoors and Out

Conceived by architecture studio Elastic, with early design input from Heah & Co., Amanvari has been imagined as a series of low‑slung, stand‑alone structures that follow the contours of the land. The 18 casitas—around 82 square metres (about 883 square feet)—are set either within palm groves, oriented to sea views or with direct access to the sand.

Each casita features:

Expansive terraces and private heated pool

Outdoor shower and multiple lounging / sleeping areas

A calm, restrained palette of fair‑faced white concrete, natural stone, timber and plaster, hand‑finished by local artisans

Interiors are deliberately understated, with bespoke furnishings and discreet technology that foreground the surrounding landscape rather than competing with it. Stays include daily breakfast, in‑room refreshments, use of non‑motorised water sports and bicycles, and a daily guided wellness activity, alongside personalised itinerary planning.

Dining: From Arva to Sesui and Luma

Amanvari’s culinary program celebrates Baja’s produce while showcasing Aman’s global restaurant concepts. Guests can expect:

Arva – Aman’s signature Italian restaurant, reinterpreted with Baja’s seasonal ingredients

– Aman’s signature Italian restaurant, reinterpreted with Baja’s seasonal ingredients Sesui – a Japanese dining concept with a 10‑seat omakase counter plus à la carte tables

– a with a 10‑seat omakase counter plus à la carte tables Lounge Bar & Pool – relaxed small plates and refreshments throughout the day

– relaxed small plates and refreshments throughout the day Luma – unhurried seaside dining focused on Mexican coastal cuisine and open‑fire cooking

Private dining—ranging from beachside gatherings to multi‑course menus inspired by regional traditions—anchors guests even more deeply in place. Chefs can also prepare guests’ own catch at the water’s edge after a day of fishing in the Sea of Cortez.

Aman Spa and Holistic Wellness

The Aman Spa & Wellness Centre at Amanvari brings the brand’s longevity‑focused philosophy to the East Cape through a mix of ancestral Mexican rituals and contemporary therapies. At its heart is a modern interpretation of a temazcal (traditional sweat lodge), complemented by two Hydro Houses featuring a banya and hammam for deep restoration.

Additional facilities include:

Six private treatment rooms and a dedicated Beauty Salon with head spa

Outdoor relaxation areas and an open‑air yoga pavilion immersed in nature

immersed in nature A 24‑hour fitness centre for more dynamic movement

for more dynamic movement Signature treatments using Aman Essentials products across Grounding, Purifying and Nourishing pathways

Wellness experiences extend outdoors with guided hikes, beach yoga, water‑based activities and bespoke programs tailored to each guest’s goals.

Experiences: Ocean, Desert and Sierra Adventures

From its position on the East Cape, Amanvari acts as a launchpad for land and sea adventures that showcase the region’s biodiversity and sense of scale. Guests can snorkel or dive with manta rays and sea turtles in Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park, home to one of the oldest living reef systems on the Pacific coast of North America.

Other experiences include:

Private boat trips into the Sea of Cortez to fish for species like yellowfin tuna and roosterfish, followed by chef‑prepared beach cookouts

to fish for species like yellowfin tuna and roosterfish, followed by chef‑prepared beach cookouts Off‑road excursions into the Sierra de la Laguna , where waterfalls feed crystalline pools in a unique highland ecosystem

, where waterfalls feed crystalline pools in a unique highland ecosystem Horseback rides along beach, estuary and desert trails, often concluding at a sunset fire on the sand

Within Costa Palmas, residents and guests also benefit from miles of swimmable shoreline, the golf course, organic farms and marina village, all curated to support a slow, coastal lifestyle.

Aman Residences: A More Permanent Connection

For those seeking a deeper connection to the East Cape, Aman Residences at Amanvari extend the resort’s aesthetic and service into privately owned homes. These villas feature expansive courtyards, private pools and long views over desert and sea, with landscaping designed to immerse owners in the surrounding ecosystem.

Privacy is central, with discreet entrances, considered arrival sequences and dedicated residential teams providing:

In‑residence dining, housekeeping and butler service

Tailored adventure planning and access to Aman Private Office support

support Full use of Amanvari’s resort amenities and Costa Palmas’ wider infrastructure

A Milestone in Aman’s Americas Expansion

Amanvari marks an important step in Aman’s continued growth across the Americas and Caribbean, joining existing regional resorts and future openings such as Aman Miami Beach, Aman Beverly Hills, Amancaya in The Bahamas and Amansanu in Texas Hill Country.

With reservations now open for stays from 1 August 2026, Amanvari is poised to become one of Mexico’s defining luxury openings—an elemental sanctuary where desert, estuary and sea meet under the Aman flag.

Find out more and book at:

https://www.aman.com/resorts/amanvari