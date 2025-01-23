Discovery World Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lucky Cloud 9 Resort, Inc (LC9), and its property management company, Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC), makes its mark in the Surfing Capital of the Philippines as it recently broke ground for Kip&Kin Siargao last 10th January.

Partners from the Land Bank of the Philippines, Sterling Struktures Inc, H1 Architecture, Design HQ, and AVAC Project and Construction Managers Corporation graced the ceremonial breaking of the ground, marking the beginning of construction works for the latest addition to DHC’s renowned managed properties in the Philippines.

This exciting development will be built on approximately 7,000 sqm out of the company’s 2.6 hectare lot area in General Luna, Siargao, Surigao del Norte, and is near Cloud 9, one of the island’s most famous tourist sites.

It will house 34 hotel rooms, 48 hostel beds, and retail spaces, providing options for different preferences. The rest of the property is being planned for future expansion phases of additional rooms and retail spaces.

The new development is slated to open in 2027.

What is Kip&Kin?

According to Discovery World Corporation chair and CEO John Y Tiu Jnr: “Kip&Kin is more than just a place to stay; it’s a lifestyle brand where guests can immerse themselves in the energy of Siargao’s vibrant culture and natural splendor. We are excited to have Discovery Hospitality’s expertise to create an experience that captures the essence of Siargao and makes a significant contribution to the local economy.”

Under DHC’s dynamic brand portfolio, Kip&Kin exemplifies the philosophy of Live Unbound, a brand that celebrates kinship, community, and connection.

Designed for the younger generations of millennials and Gen Zs, it provides areas that encourage both solo and group activities while allowing visitors to easily connect with the places they are visiting.

With its dual concept of hotel rooms and hostel stays, Kip&Kin appeals to this new generation of tourists looking for lively, meaningful stays while also providing the ideal getaway for families and mature travelers looking to make lifelong memories.

Where free spirits roam

That said, Siargao is the perfect spot for Kip&Kin’s first-ever establishment.

The teardrop-shaped island, known for its top-notch waves, vibrant culture, and close-knit community, epitomizes everything Kip&Kin stands for.

This location offers the ideal setting for meaningful adventures, a community of kindred spirits, a sustainable and engaging environment, and appreciating the charms of free-spirited life.