FCM Travel, the flagship large market specialists that has a presence in over 90 countries across the world, is now Flight Centre Travel Group’s (ASX:FLT) largest brand globally when it comes to Total Transaction Value (TTV).

FCM Travel, celebrating its twentieth birthday this year, generated 31 per cent of FLT’s fiscal year 2024 TTV, compared to circa 20 per cent in FY19 – with new business wins and the onboarding of key multinational customers being a main driver.

The top industries travelled for FCM Travel for FY24 were Manufacturing, Technology, Government, Finance and Banking, and Education.

“As the alternative in business travel, FCM prides itself on being the most adaptable, responsive, and innovative travel management company in the market – we have made huge strides over the last two decades to set ourselves apart in the industry,” said Melissa Elf, Global COO, Flight Centre Corporate.

“What we’ve seen in recent times is that corporate travel is anything but discretionary, it’s very much seen as a necessity for businesses to survive and thrive, while also being a key facet to winning new business, retaining staff, and growing.

“Our continued investment in our talented teams, services, and technology has only amplified our mission to offer travel buyers the capability, visibility, and flexibility to manage their business travel in the way they want – and ensure travellers are cared for along every step of their journey.

“We proudly remain a people-led company and our dynamic technology, including FCM Platform, is changing the game for business travel professionals through personalisation, optimisation, and a consistent, unified user experience.

“A prime example of this is the recent launch of our global corporate-specific AI Centre of Excellence that’s revolutionising customer service, empowering our agents through smart automation, and is a key driver as we remain on track to deliver our Productive Operations project.”

Elf said the breadth of offerings under the FCM Travel umbrella, namely its Meetings and Events (M&E) and Consulting arms, delivered a complete suite to customers.

“FCM Consulting provides our clients with a full-service strategic intelligence, market insights, and data analysis to enhance and optimise business travel programmes, while our M&E business has repositioned to become a worldwide leader in its sector,” she said.

“We’ve also supported strong developments in strategic sustainability through the efforts of our global sustainability lead from ground-breaking efforts in airline sustainability benchmarking workshops powered by our CAPA partnership, to innovative industry educational engagements.

“We’re energised by the progress we’ve made in the Grow to Win space – and will continue to make – in productive operations in Flight Centre Travel Group’s journey to becoming a two per cent margin business.”