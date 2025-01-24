The universal elements of air, water, earth and fire are commonly incorporated into wellness journeys. Each element helps improve mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing in transformative ways.

From meditation to heart-racing adventure, embark on these Arizona-centred wellness journeys to become the best version of yourself.

Air

Air-inspired wellness journeys can range from finding inner peace to embracing new perspectives or experiences. Soar into the sky on a Foolish Pleasure Hot Air Balloon sunrise ride above Tucson to take in rare breathtaking views of the vast Sonoran desert draped in vibrant hues of orange and yellow. Discover serenity by mastering mindful breathing techniques, listening to healing singing bowls and perfecting aerial yoga poses at Civana, a wellness resort in Carefree that promotes lifelong wellness habits. The Tubac Tree House at the Historic Shankle Ranch in Tubac perches visitors 21 feet above ground to appreciate fresh air, chirping birds and an elevated perspective of the working cattle ranch.

Enjoy the adrenaline rush of flight cruising in a weight-shift control aircraft over Lake Havasu on a Hangin’ Over Havasu Flight Tour to soak in panoramic views of the city and ignite your spirit of adventure as you fly. Feel the wind in your hair while ziplining alongside pine trees at Flagstaff Extreme, an aerial obstacle course. Feel the thrill of flying through the air by sky diving in Eloy, an international sky diving destination thanks to year-round sunshine and temperate climate.

Water

While famous for its desert landscapes and monsoon season, Arizona offers numerous water-based wellness adventures encouraging inner reflection, healing and positivity. Witness the strength of the Colorado River while rafting through stunning Horseshoe Bend in Page. On this adventure, rafters are reminded of their own inner resilience and ability to create beauty out of unexpected challenges after learning how the steady flowing river created this famous natural landmark. Known to inspire self reflection, kayaking along the Black Canyon Water Trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area allows adventurers to go inside the one-of-a-kind Emerald Cave while marvelling at the bright green water below.

Experience water’s healing properties while unwinding in crystal clear hot springs at Castle Hot Springs or renew through a cold plunge at Arizona’s first Nordic Spa at High Country Motor Lodge in Flagstaff. Go with the flow to the hidden gem waterfall at Picture Canyon Natural and Culture Preserve in Flagstaff to and enjoy the serene sound of cascading water. Or, burst with joy when swimming, paddleboarding or jet skiing at Clear Creek Reservoir near Williams, a secret desert oasis for water recreation.

Earth

Get your hands dirty with these transformational activities centred on spiritual healing, reconnecting with nature and slowing down to appreciate the Earth’s beauty. Visit Sedona, a unique town surrounded by red rocks with a well-deserved reputation for evoking spiritual renewal in visitors through its numerous vortexes, where many sense Earth energy inspiring healing and self-reflection. Absorb the spiritual energy of Sedona’s vortexes by embarking on Sedona Mystical Tour jeep ride or enjoying a spa treatment at Mii amo, a world-renowned destination spa located within Boyce Canyon.

Escape the fast pace and digital distractions of modern life to explore the whimsical rock formations of the Chiricahua National Monument in Willcox. Reconnect with nature at wellness resort Miraval in Tucson, which offers desert bathing, horse therapy and farming classes. Take a moment to notice how Earth creates beauty at Petrified Forest National Park in Holbrook, where visitors can marvel at the world’s largest concentrations of petrified wood.



Fire

Rise from the ashes and be reborn by engaging in fire and heat-inspired adventures centred on revival, pushing physical limits and pursuing passion. Restore your energy at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, a resort dedicated to reigniting guests’ spiritual, physical and mental wellbeing via hot stone massages, sun salutation yoga at sunrise and even a fire-making class. Simply sitting around a campfire at Roam America’s campsites in Page will spark deeper conversations between families as everyone shares their personal goals over S’mores. Stay at JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson to welcome the day with “Mitakuye Oyasin Morning Ritual,” a traditional American Indian ceremony where guests think positive thoughts as they create a cloth satchel filled with sage then burn it to release their positive intentions to the world.

Set your muscles ablaze while soaking in the sun by mountain biking up the White Mountains in eastern Arizona, rock climbing at Mount Lemmon in Tucson or hiking within Papago Park in Tempe. With warm weather all year round, passionate runners looking to smoke their competition and experience the blissfulness of accomplishment will enjoy racing the Rock N’Roll Marathon in Metro Phoenix, Mesa Marathon, or RunSedona half marathon. After a long day of burning energy, enjoying the sun’s warmth by either sunbathing poolside or watching Arizona’s one-of-a-kind sunsets paint the sky in vibrant colours.

