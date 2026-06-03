Shaanxi culture captivates Paris in cultural exchange

Shaanxi's vibrant cultural heritage took centre stage in Paris on 29 May, as two significant events celebrated the rich traditions of the Chinese province. Supported by the Information Office of the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, the events aimed to foster cultural exchange between China and France. The gatherings attracted over 100 guests, including Mehrdad Shabahang, Head of UNESCO's Silk Roads Programme, and Marie-Pierre Boucher Hollier, special adviser to the UN World Tourism Organisation.

The morning event, held at UNESCO Headquarters, was titled "Silk Road Civilisation, Tang Poetry Culture, and Shaanxi Intangible Cultural Heritage Day." It featured displays of Shaanxi's intangible cultural heritage, such as dough figurines, tie-dyeing, papercutting, and Yaozhou porcelain. Attendees engaged in discussions on the contemporary value of Tang poetry and the mutual learning opportunities between Chinese and French cultures. The recitation of Tang poems in both French and Chinese highlighted the universal appeal of these ancient verses.

In the afternoon, the "Shaanxi Culture Day and Eternal Dialogue: Cultural Heritage Protection and Urban Renewal Exhibition" showcased preservation efforts and cultural innovations. The exhibition, divided into three sections, highlighted projects like the Xian City Wall and Yaozhou Kiln, as well as China-France cooperation on restoration projects since 2014. Paris residents and visitors were particularly drawn to the vibrant Huxian County farmers' paintings, with many contributing their own artistic touches.

These events underscored the ongoing collaboration between China and France in preserving and celebrating shared cultural heritage, enriching the cultural dialogue between the two nations

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