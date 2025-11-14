 TDM Summit Singapore 2025

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Thank you for registering

Thank you for registering for the TDM Summit Singapore 2025

Someone from our team will get in touch with you shortly. 

If you have any further questions, please email us at events@traveldailymedia.com.

BACK TO HOME PAGE

Join The Community

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

W Kuala Lumpur Blends Malaysia’s Rich Culture With Contemporary Luxury

W Kuala Lumpur Blends Malaysia’s Rich Culture With Contemporary Luxury

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok Shines Anew With Bold Reimagining

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok Shines Anew With Bold Reimagining

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Wows Families With Underwater World-Themed Paradise

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Wows Families With Underwater World-Themed Paradise

Explore The Spectacular Beauty of Chilean Patagonia On An Amazing Quark Expeditions Cruise

Explore The Spectacular Beauty of Chilean Patagonia On An Amazing Quark Expeditions Cruise

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

Thought Leadership Centre
Going Beyond Sales with March Suthamwutinan: Giving the clients future- ready solutions, customised and easy to apply

Going Beyond Sales with March Suthamwutinan: Giving the clients future- ready solutions, customised and easy to apply

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

Recap: The Travel Daily Media C-Suite Travel Trade Global Summit

Recap: The Travel Daily Media C-Suite Travel Trade Global Summit

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Cash-in on the travel and hospitality boom in APAC with the right PMS

Cash-in on the travel and hospitality boom in APAC with the right PMS

A Single Guest Itinerary ensures that your hotel’s rooms get booked!

A Single Guest Itinerary ensures that your hotel’s rooms get booked!

AHICE to introduce two new events for the Asian Region

AHICE to introduce two new events for the Asian Region

‘Power of Personalisation’ helps drive event bookings

‘Power of Personalisation’ helps drive event bookings

IN ASSOCIATION WITH

Company Logo

David Morell appointed executive chef at Centara Reserve Samui

David Morell appointed executive chef at Centara Reserve Samui

Centara Reserve Samui names Olivier Pauchard as new F&B director

Centara Reserve Samui names Olivier Pauchard as new F&B director

Centara’s Food as Medicine philosophy comes to the fore during Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival

Centara’s Food as Medicine philosophy comes to the fore during Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Wows Families With Underwater World-Themed Paradise

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Wows Families With Underwater World-Themed Paradise

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

Three Centara properties recognised at 2025 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific

Three Centara properties recognised at 2025 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific

Centara raises the bar for Thai hospitality through its growing global portfolio

Centara raises the bar for Thai hospitality through its growing global portfolio

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

18 Centara properties honoured at Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards 2025

18 Centara properties honoured at Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards 2025

IN ASSOCIATION WITH

Company Logo

Industry Events
Digital Travel Europe – 19-20 November 2025
on November 19, 2025

Digital Travel Europe – 19-20 November 2025

AIME 2026: 9–11 February 2026 | Melbourne, Australia
on February 9, 2026

AIME 2026: 9–11 February 2026 | Melbourne, Australia

ITE Hong Kong 2026 – The 40th International Travel Expo co-locating with the 21st MICE Travel Expo
on June 11, 2026

ITE Hong Kong 2026 – The 40th International Travel Expo co-locating with the 21st MICE Travel Expo

2026 China outbound & inbound Travel Market
on October 14, 2026

2026 China outbound & inbound Travel Market

Extraordinary Travel Festival 2026
on October 22, 2026

Extraordinary Travel Festival 2026

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Resource Center
Digital Magazine

Read Here

Advertise

Sign Up

Inspiring Stories In Travel
IWTA interviews Ayu Handayani on “From Wellness to Leadership”

IWTA interviews Ayu Handayani on “From Wellness to Leadership”

IWTA interviews Althea Bunce on “Inclusive Tourism Leadership”

IWTA interviews Althea Bunce on “Inclusive Tourism Leadership”

IWTA interviews Jayne McDougall on “Empowering Communities Through Hospitality”

IWTA interviews Jayne McDougall on “Empowering Communities Through Hospitality”

IWTA interviews Wan Pui Rainbow CHEUNG on “Stepping beyond comfort”

IWTA interviews Wan Pui Rainbow CHEUNG on “Stepping beyond comfort”

Join The Community

Scroll to Top